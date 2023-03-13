Royal Enfield rival Kawasaki Eliminator soon to be launched

The other two Kawasaki motorcycles are likely to be a Ninja ZX-4R and an adventure tourer.

Kawasaki has teased three new bikes via its social media handles including a cruiser. The sneak peek has fueled possibilities of the Eliminator moniker making a comeback as the teaser claims to hold something special for its fans.

Currently, Kawasaki has one cruiser motorcycle, the Vulcan S650 that rivals the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and it is likely that a smaller capacity motorcycle will make the cut.

According to reports, the Kawasaki Eliminator will make use of the brand’s popular 250cc and 400cc twin-cylinder motors that will be re-tuned to suit the characteristics of the cruiser. As per Kawasaki Thailand, the brand is set to showcase the bikes on March 22, 2023 in Thailand but before that happens, Kawasaki might reveal the motorcycle at the Osaka Motor Show in Japan scheduled for March 17, 2023.

The Kawasaki Eliminator was a popular 175cc cruiser produced by Kawasaki and Bajaj in India. but was discontinued soon after its launch.

The other two Kawasaki motorcycles are likely to be a Ninja ZX-4R which will sit above the Ninja ZX-25R inline-four. Furthermore, the silhouette of the third motorcycle in the teaser is similar to the Versys 650 and clearly resembles an adventure tourer.