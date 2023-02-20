Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: What to expect?

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is likely to get a dual-channel ABS with an off-road mode that shuts off the ABS for the rear wheels.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been caught testing multiple times and as we await the announcement of its launch, let us take a look at all the details we have gathered about the adventure motorcycle and what we should expect.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Design and features

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be off-road heavy with long travel USD forks, a tire-hugging front fender, monoshock at the rear, a side-slung exhaust, spoked wheels as well as a tall windshield at the front to. Wide handlebars and disc brake at both ends will further ease off-road rideability.

For features, the Himalayan 450 is likely to get a dual-channel ABS with an off-road mode that shuts off the ABS for the rear wheels, LED lighting and possibly a 21-inch front or a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel setup. Meant to be an off-road tourer, the motorcycle could also bear a digital instrument console with Royal Enfield’s Tripper function.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Engine specifications

The RE Himalayan 450 will feature the brand’s first liquid-cooled motor. The engine will be a 450 cc, single-cylinder unit with a peak power of 40 bhp mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Liquid-cooling allows an engine to perform harder under optimum temperatures for longer leading to better highway performance and fewer stops to let the motor cool down. RE will control and keep the power output down to reduce stress on the engine and increase longevity.

While the new Himalayan 450 is prepared to be a step up than the current gen, it will not be lighter in weight. It will sit above the current-gen and possibly carry a similar price tag similar to the 650 twins.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Rivals

Currently, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has no direct rivals but can compete with the Yezdi Adventure and the KTM Adventure 390.