Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Honda CB350 H’ness: Top 5 cruiser bikes under Rs 2.5 lakh you can buy in India

From the Royal Enfield Classic 350 to the Honda CB350 H’ness, here are five cruiser bikes under Rs 2.5 lakh that offer style, comfort, and strong road presence for riders in India.

A cruiser bike below Rs. 2.5 lakh rupees? Choices pop up fast when you check what Royal Enfield, TVS, Honda, and Bajaj offer. Each blends relaxed posture on the seat with good looks, while power under the hood follows close behind. Long highway stretches work fine, yet they handle tight urban lanes just as easily. Below we have mentioned these bikes in details. Peek into these top picks, then match them against engine size, fuel tank reach, weight feel, and how smooth each ride turns out.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Starting off, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 runs on a 349 cc engine – air and oil cooled – with just one cylinder. Power comes out at 20.2 bhp while twist reaches 27 Nm. Shifting gears? That happens through a five-speed box. Fuel fills into a 13-litre container under the seat. Stretching nose to tail, it hits 2,145 mm, stands 785 mm wide, then rises 1,090 mm tall. Over bumps, there’s 170 mm space between road and frame. Style leans old-school, like a traditional cruiser should. Long trips turn comfortable thanks to that laid-back shape. Buyers pay close to Rs. 2.17 lakh before taxes kick in.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Smaller in size, the Hunter 350 tips the scales lighter than the Classic. Same 349 cc single-cylinder engine powers both, cooled by air and oil, delivering 20.2 bhp alongside 27 Nm of twist. Gear changes happen through a five-speed transmission. Stretching 2,055 mm front to back, it stands 810 mm wide and rises 1,070 mm high off the tarmac. Ride over bumps without worry – clearance measures 160 mm beneath. Thirsty? A 13-litre tank keeps you going longer between refills. Priced from Rs. 1.63 lakh before on-road costs, affordability marks its place among beginner cruisers.

TVS Ronin

Starting off, the TVS Ronin packs a 225.9 cc one-cylinder motor that pushes out 20.1 bhp along with 19.93 Nm twist. Shifting gears happens through a five-ratio transmission box tucked beneath. Fuel gets stored in a 14-litre container behind the seat. Measuring up, it stretches 2,040 mm front to back, spans 805 mm at the shoulders, stands tall at 1,170 mm, and clears bumps with 181 mm of space underneath. Built mainly for urban travel yet ready for longer roads now then. Priced before taxes hit, it sits at Rs. 1.24 lakh straight from the showroom floor.

Honda CB350 H’ness

Starting strong with a 348.36 cc air-cooled single-cylinder heart, this bike pushes out 20.78 bhp along with 30 Nm of twist. Shifting happens through a five-speed transmission, while fuel stays stored in a 15-litre belly. Stretching 2,163 mm front to back, it spreads 789 mm side to side and stands 1,107 mm high off the road. Clearance underneath hits 166 mm, letting it roll over bumps without drama. Built right for relaxed highway stretches as well as calm urban weaving. On paper, it asks for Rs. 1.92 lakh before extras at the showroom door.

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Sitting at the heart of the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 lies a 220 cc engine, delivering 18.7 bhp power alongside 17.55 Nm of twist, matched neatly to a five-speed transmission. Riders find comfort in its laid-back stance, helped by a 737 mm saddle height and a manageable mass of 163 kg. Long stretches on open roads become less tiring thanks to this upright ease it offers naturally. On the pricing front, it enters the market with an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 1.25 lakh.

Starting off with smooth looks, these bikes blend laid-back design with easy riding positions. Their dependable motors stand up well over time, standing out in the under-Rs. 2.5 lakh range. For anyone after that true cruiser feel, they’re often the go-to pick. Ending here, it’s clear why so many lean toward them.