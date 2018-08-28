Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350 Edition launched: Army theme, dual-channel ABS & more on special edition

The new Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350 edition has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The new special edition takes inspiration from the Indian Armed Forces that can be seen in the styling of the motorcycle. One significant update on the new Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350 is the inclusion of a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). That being said, the new Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350 edition becomes the first Royal Enfield in India to offer a dual-channel ABS. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 shares its engine with the standard model. The new Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350 edition model will be available for sale in two colour options namely Airborne Blue and Storm Rider Sand. The new model pays tribute to the Indian Armed Forces and the company's Chennai plant was set up in 1955 when an order of 500 motorcycles was placed for the armed forces.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350 edition gets the same engine as the standard model. This means that the motorcycle gets power from the same 346cc, air-cooled engine, churning out respective power and torque outputs of 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm. The gearbox is a five-speed unit. Just like the regular model, the suspension is taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin gas charged shock absorbers at the rear. The braking is done with the help of disc brakes at both ends. As already mentioned, the bike gets a dual-channel ABS for added safety and convenience.

Despite the fact that Royal Enfield motorcycles have been a constant hit among the customers, the company has been conducting the sale of limited edition models from time to time. The idea of selling these special REs works for the company every time as the said units go out of stock within minutes. The Royal Enfield Pegasus edition that is an example of the latest such launch by the company got sold out in just 178 seconds of the commencement of the online sales, which is less than three minutes. So, the big question that may arise in your mind is that - Why Royal Enfield conducts the sale of limited edition and what is the need when its regular motorcycles are already selling like hot cakes?

Such limited edition motorcycles help in boosting the popularity of the brand and there are numerous buyers out there that want to own a special Enfield to make them stand out from the massive sea of Royal Enfield owners. The limited edition motorcycles enhance the brand visibility and as these get sold out within just minutes of the launch, there is an urgency among thousands of prospective owners. In order to give you an idea of the interest, the company's official website for India crashed during the launch of the Pegasus edition due to the overwhelming number of visitors. As a result, Royal Enfield had to postpone the sale of the motorcycle and schedule it for a later date.