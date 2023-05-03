Royal Enfield April 2023 sales stable, sold 73,136 units

Domestic sales for Royal Enfield stood at 68,881 units up 28 percent.

Royal Enfield has reported sales of 73,136 motorcycles in April 2023 as against 62,155 motorcycles sold during the same month in the previous financial year. Exports for Royal Enfield fell a notch as the company exported 4,255 motorcycles in April 2023 month as compared to 8,303 units sold during the same period last year.

B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “To further up the ante and cement our position as a global motorcycling brand from India, we recently launched our Hunter 350 and the Scram 411 in the USA and LatAm markets. I am sure that these motorcycles will continue to perform well and strengthen our foothold in these markets.”

Domestic sales for Royal Enfield stood at 68,881 units up 28 percent against 53,852 units sold in April 2022.

Recently, Royal Enfield concluded their ‘Art of Motorcycling’ art campaign and awarded the top 5 winners Rs. 1.5 lakh each. The winning artworks will get featured on Royal Enfield apparel and will be converted into NFTs. Two of the top 5 winners will also intern with Royal Enfield’s design team. The winners were chosen through a poll conducted on Royal Enfield’s Instagram page.