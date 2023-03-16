Royal Enfield 650 Twins get alloy wheels, new colours; launched at Rs. 3.03 lakh

The 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced at Rs. 3.03 lakh and the 2023 Continental GT 650 costs Rs. 3.19 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have been updated for 2023 priced at Rs. 3.03 lakh and Rs. 3.19 lakh, ex-showroom, India respectively. 2023 RE 650 Twins now get an LED headlight, new switchgear and finally – alloy wheels.

2023 Royal Enfield 650 Twins: What’s new?

Only Barcelona Blue and Black Ray colour options get alloy wheels

Similar to the Continental GT, the Interceptor gets the same LED headlight as the Super Meteor, bidding adieu to its halogen reflector unit. It also gets new premium-looking aluminium switch cubes. However, the most important addition to the 2023 Continental GT are the alloy wheels available on two of the seven colour options. Only Barcelona Blue and Black Ray get alloy wheels, the rest do not.

Now there are four new colour options for the Interceptor 650 and two new shades for the Continental GT650 – Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. The new options will be sold alongside the existing colourways- Mr Clean, Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green and Rocker Red.

While the updated Continental gets its alloy wheels wrapped in new Vredestein Centuro ST tyres, the Interceptor continues with Ceat tyres. Both motorcycles also get a USB charging port on the left handlebar.