Renault Kwid now available with ‘Category First Warranty’ of four years

Renault Kwid will now come with a 'Category First Warranty' of four years or up to 100,000 km (whichever comes earlier) along with roadside assistance. The package includes a standard warranty of two years or 50,000 km and extended warranty of two years or 50,000 km. Renault Kwid has been the most popular car in the French carmaker's product lineup selling more than 2.2 lakh vehicles since its launch in India. Renault Kwid range comprises of 0.8L, 1.0L MT, 1.0L AMT and Climber models.

Furthermore, Renault India has also introduced an offering on its Renault SECURE program (extended vehicle warranty and roadside assistance). Customers can now extend the warranty coverage up to five years or 100,000 km (whichever is earlier) along with roadside assistance on all Renault India cars including Captur, Kwid, Duster and Lodgy at a nominal cost.

Besides this, Renault India has undertaken many after-sales initiatives, that include Renault SECURE, Renault ASSIST, Workshop on Wheels (WoW), Passion on Wheels (PoW), customer apps and regular customer service camps.

Renault India launched two special edition Kwids in collaboration with Marvel, leading to two Superhero Edition cars, namely the Renault Captain America Kwid and Iron man Kwid. The interesting thing is that both cars were made available in extremely limited numbers, and went on sale exclusively on Amazon India. The Super Hero editions were launched at Rs 4.34 lakh, which is a premium of Rs 29,000 over the RXT version of the Kwid. Renault India also had the two special edition cars on display at the Auto Expo 2018.