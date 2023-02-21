Pulsar 220F vs Pulsar F250: Price, spec, features compared

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is offered with a dual channel variant as well for Rs. 1.52 lakh, ex-showroom.

Bajaj has reintroduced the 220F in India at a price of Rs. 1.39 lakh slotting it very similar to the existing single-channel ABS version of the Pulsar F250. Let us take a closer look at the veteran against its new-age sibling!

Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs F250: price

Pulsar 220F Pulsar F250 Price, ex-showroom Rs. 1,39,686 Rs. 1,40,333

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is just a couple of hundred rupees more expensive than the two despite being a much recent and updated offering from the company. First offered in 2007, the 220F was silently discontinued in April 2022 but still has an ardent fan following.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs F250: Engine

Pulsar 220F Pulsar F250 Engine 220cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder 249cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder Power 20hp @ 8,500 rpm 24.5hp @ 8,750 rpm Torque 18.55 Nm 21.5 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed

Owing to a larger powertrain, the Pulsar F250 offers higher power and torque figures at 24.5 hp and 21.5 Nm. Both motorcycles have the same 5-speed gearboxes. One hopes that the new 220F gets a comparatively more refined engine than before.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs F250: Suspension & brakes

Since this is not a heavy update, the Pulsar 220F continues to use the old-school twin shock set-up and 120-section rear tyre. In comparison, the F250 has a rear monoshock and wider tyres as well as a larger 300mm front disc brake. Both bikes have a 230mm rear disc and are equipped with a single-channel ABS set-up. Additionally, the F250 is offered with a dual channel variant as well for Rs. 12,000 extra.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs F250: Features

For a couple hundred more rupees than the Pulsar 220F, the Pulsar F250 gets a USB charger, a digital-analogue dash with a gear indicator, a slip/assist clutch and all-LED lighting. The Pulsar 220F gets a projector headlight and a semi-digital dash.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.