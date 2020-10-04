Price hike alert! BS6 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Street 160 get costlier in India by this much

In terms of design and appearance, the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 comes with an urban cruiser styling which looks quite evident from black alloy wheels, all-black styling and an upright stance. The Avenger Cruise 220, on the other hand, gets spoke wheels along with a typical cruiser styling with significant use of chrome.

Bajaj Auto has raised the prices of its two motorcycle models in India. In order to be precise, the Pune-based manufacturer has increased the prices of its urban cruisers namely Avenger Street 160 and the Avenger Cruise 220 for the customers here in India. Talking of the entry-level model first, the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 can now be yours for a price of Rs 1,01,094. That said, the bike has gotten costlier by Rs 5,203 as the bike used to retail previously for a price of Rs 95,891. The price hike is quite significant, however, it still keeps the Avenger Street 160 as a value for money offering in the segment. On the other hand, its elder sibling – Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 1,22,630. That said, the 220cc cruiser will now set you back by Rs 2,457 more.

Previously, the bike used to retail at a price of Rs 1,20,173. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. The price hike for both these motorcycles has nothing to do with any changes on them, both visual and mechanical. That said, the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 continues to get power from the same 160cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 15 hp and 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, the bigger Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 is powered by a 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine and the fuel-injected motor develops 19 hp of power along with a peak torque outputs of 17.55 Nm.

In terms of design and appearance, the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 comes with an urban cruiser styling which looks quite evident from black alloy wheels, all-black styling and an upright stance. The Avenger Cruise 220, on the other hand, gets spoke wheels along with a typical cruiser styling with significant use of chrome. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

