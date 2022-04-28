New TVS NTorq 125 XT variant officially teased: Launch soon

The upcoming TVS NTorq 125 XT has been teased ahead of its official launch. The new variant of this sporty 125cc gearless scooter is expected to boast some hi-tech features.

TVS Motor Company has teased a new variant of its popular sporty 125cc gearless scooter, NTorq. While the company’s official teaser image doesn’t reveal any specific details, it does emphasise ‘XT’, hinting that might be its new variant name. TVS NTorq 125 is already one of the most feature-rich scooters on sale in India and with this update, it is expected to get even better.

The company captioned its official teaser image, “We are setting a benchmark in technology to make you ahead of the curve. Be ready to outsmart others as never before. Stay tuned to know the NEXT MOVE!” We are expecting that the upcoming variant of the TVS NTorq 125 might get an updated instrument cluster with refreshed UI, enhanced riding modes, and some new colour schemes.

However, mechanically it is expected to remain unchanged. The standard variants of the TVS NTorq 125 are currently powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel-injection) technology. This motor churns out 9.2 hp of power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a CVT.

The NTorq 125 is currently offered in India in four different versions, namely Standard Drum & Disc, Race Edition, Super Squad Edition, and RaceXP. Its RaceXP variant, with a power output of 10 hp, is currently the most powerful 125cc scooter in India. The TVS NTorq 125 is currently priced between Rs 77,106 – Rs 89,211, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of Suzuki Avenis 125, Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, etc.

