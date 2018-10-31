New TVS mystery scooter spied testing: Is this the 2019 TVS Wego?

After launching four back to back fantastic products, TVS is now busy testing a new scooter. The test mule has been snapped testing by a Motoroids reader. The new TVS mystery scooter wore heavy camouflage and hence not much details regarding its design and styling could be seen. The rear end of the scooter bears a heavy resemblance to the TVS Wego that is already on sale in India. The external fuel fill cap is also located in the same position as the existing model. The report also suggests that the new generation TVS Wego test mule gets a digital-analog instrument cluster. Also, the scooter will have a throaty exhaust note on the lines of the Ntorq 125. TVS Wego is on sale in India since the year 2010 and has not received any prominent generation upgrade since then. The sales of the scooter have not been pleasing and hence, the company must be having high hopes with the new model.

2019 TVS Wego spied testing

TVS Ntorq 125 has been a hit in the market and one of the main reasons behind is the inclusion of multiple segment first features. Keeping this in mind, the company might play the same card with the new generation Wego and equip it with the latest bells and whistles in order to give it an edge over the competition. Having said that, the new TVS Wego might also get features like mobile phone connectivity and navigation assist to appeal more to the masses.

Watch TVS Ntorq 125 vs Suzuki Burgman Street comparison review video here:

TVS Wego is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 52,127 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the new model will demand a slight premium over the price of the existing model. The 2019 TVS Wego will challenge the likes of the Honda Aviator and Hero Maestro Edge in the segment. More details on the new Wego expected to spill soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Motoroids