New TVS Jupiter Grande edition India launch this week: Honda Activa 5G rival gets new features

TVS Jupiter has been a blockbuster for the company and the journey of five years has been a hit for the scooter. First launched in India in the year 2013, the TVS Jupiter is currently the second best selling scooter after the Honda Activa. The company has been giving time to time updates to the scooter in order to keep its popularity intact. Now ahead of the festive season, the new TVS plots a new Jupiter Grande edition and the company has already dispatched these new Jupiter variants to its dealerships. The new TVS Jupiter Grande edition gains some features over the standard model and looks more premium than the latter.

Speaking of changes, first and foremost, the new Grande edition gets a full LED headlamp that should offer better illumination than a conventional unit. Another update is the semi-digital instrument cluster that has an easy to read layout. In terms of aesthetics, the new TVS Jupiter Grande edition gets a subtle amount of chrome on the front fender that makes it look elegant. You can also see the Grande badging on the front apron with '#1 JD Power' written below it. The new TVS Jupiter Grande edition has been snapped in a new bluish green colour option and the new shade is expected to be limited to the new model.

All other features from the standard model are expected to be carried forward on the Grande edition. Mechanically, there won't be any changes to the Grade edition. With that being said, the new model will get power from the same 109.7cc engine that powers the standard model. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 8 bhp and 8 Nm.

The scooter will get drum brakes at both ends with the company's Sync Braking System (SBS) as a standard for added safety. The company might also offer an optional front disc brake for a better stopping power. The scooter also gets an external fuel fill along with a USB charging facility in the boot and these features are a big plus point when it comes to convenience.

The new TVS Jupiter Grande edition is expected to be launched in India in the coming days at a price slightly higher than that of the standard model. Having said that, we expect a price tag of close to Rs 55,000 (ex-showroom). With the new edition, the TVS Jupiter will now challenge the likes of Honda Activa 5G, Hero Duet and Yamaha Fascino better than before.

With the onset of festive season, the new TVS Jupiter Grande edition will sure attract some additional customers for the company and the festivities can indeed turn out to be auspicious for the new Grande edition.

More details on the new TVS Jupiter Grande edition expected soon, so stay tuned with us!