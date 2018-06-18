New Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 based custom bikes unveiled at Wheels & Waves 2018

Europe's landmark surfing and motorcycling festival Wheels & Waves 2018 was held in the city of Biarritz, France over the weekend, and marking Royal Enfield's presence at the fest were three new custom bikes. The brand unveiled three of its latest custom build motorcycles developed for the very first time on its yet to be launched twin-cylinder platform. The three are based on the two highly-anticipated motorcycles - Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650, which are due for launch in India soon.

Wheels and Waves, held every year in the city of Biarritz, brings the world of motorcycles together with surf and skate culture, along with music and festivities in a vintage theme. It is by far one of the most anticipated events in the custom motorcycling scene.

Royal Enfield unveiled three of its most anticipated custom renditions. The ‘Lock Stock’, ‘Rohini’, and ‘Interceptor’, have been developed on the recently introduced twin motorcycles - Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650, powered by Royal Enfield’s first modern day 650 twin engines.

Lock Stock by Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield motorcycles long been a preferred choice for a large crop of riders and customizers around the world. Apart from the ‘Lock Stock’ a 865 cc drag bike - designed and developed by the brand itself, Royal Enfield has also collaborated for the first time with Young Guns Speed Shop, a custom house based in Switzerland and Old Empire Motorcycles based in UK, to work on two unique concepts with the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 as base.

The ‘Lock Stock’ gets a brazed steel drag racing frame, which has been made in partnership with chassis masters - Harris Performance, blending old-school styling with performance. The USA’s S&S Cycles used the 650cc parallel twin as the base to develop an 865 cc engine with a nitrous injection.

Its ‘Dazzle Camo’ paint job pokes fun at the tradition of motorcycle manufacturers camouflaging their prototypes. Also, it gets a minimalist carbon-fibre body and leather work.

Rohini by Young Guns Customs

Young Guns Customs’ ‘Rohini’ is a blend of the custom house's interpretation of Royal Enfield brand image and an inspiration from India’s space program and it’s Rohini satellites. The stock machine was preserved as much as possible in the process of building the Rohini, including a reference to the stock paint job while amplifying it with a super slim and curvaceous fairing and monocoque seat/tail unit.

Interceptor by Old Empire Motorcycles

Old Empire Motorcycles stripped most of the Interceptor 650's original bodywork, getting rid of everything that wasn't completely necessary and hiding the essentials. It was given a metallic red paint job matched to an Oxblood leather and Alcantara seat. It has a lowered stance and blacked engine, which gives it a more aggressive appeal.

All wires and cables are neatly hidden with internalized controls. As an ode to the modern technology, the build no longer has a stock lock barrel and key, instead integrating a keyless ignition into matching riding gloves.