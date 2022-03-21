Nahak P-14 high-speed electric motorcycle launched at Rs 2.50 lakh: Bookings open

The new Nahak P-14 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at Rs 2.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same are open and it has a claimed top speed of 135 kmph.

Faridabad-based electric vehicle manufacturing company, Nahak Motors, has launched its first high-speed electric motorcycle in India. The new Nahak P-14 electric motorcycle has been launched at Rs 2.50 lakh, ex-showroom, exclusive of state subsidies. Pre-booking window for the first batch is open from March 15-30, 2022. One can book it on the company’s official website by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The company says that the customers who will book this high-speed electric motorcycle during the pre-booking period will get a flat 10 per cent discount. Moreover, the deliveries of its first batch are said to commence from May 15, 2022. The Nahak P-14 was showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo and was about to be launched in November 2020. However, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch plans got delayed.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Talking about its specifications, the Nahak P-14 gets an advanced 72V 60Ah lithium-ion battery pack coupled with a 6.2 kW BLDC electric motor. This electric motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 135 kmph. Nahak Motors claims that it can be fully charged in 3 hours using a regular charger while an optional fast charger is said to fully juice it up in 30 minutes. However, it is worth mentioning that the company hasn’t revealed its claimed range.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Pravat Nahak, Chairman, Nahak Group said, “Nahak Motors is India’s number 1 e-mobility company. Smarter electric mobility has been ignored for far too long for one reason – the missing speed. We are changing that for a brighter and faster future. We are introducing a high-speed electric bike segment with Nahak P-14. We had launched India’s first high-speed electric bike, Nahak P-14 during Auto Expo 2020 and despite various limitations due to COVID-19, we have made it a reality.”

Also Read: Tata Altroz DCA vs Hyundai i20 DCT: Price, specs, features explained

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.