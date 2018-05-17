Motorcycle that won’t start without helmet! How this Rs 6,000 device can save lives

A 22-year old engineering student has come up with a solution to ensure that we wear our helmets whenever we get onto a motorcycle. The device, of his own invention, uses sensors to detect whether the rider of the motorcycle is actually wearing a helmet, before allowing power to the ignition switch. Take the helmet off, and the bike will stop again. The student who is still working on his engineering degree in Electrical and Electronics engineering from Indus University in Ahmedabad, intends to ensure that whether people are willing or not, operating a motorcycle will not be possible without a helmet. Now while his device may still be in the initial phases of testing, it could well be a boon for manufacturers who were recently asked by the government to ensure that customers purchases helmets alongside whatever motorcycle they were buying.

The 22-year old, Dipen Kandarian, was reported saying that he was driven to this decision between forgetting to wear his own helmet and being nagged by his father. The GSM-based Vehicle Monitoring and Controlling system prototype that he has developed is to be called the ‘Fusion helmet with security and safety measures’. Aside from that Dipen has also added a safety feature that allows information to come through if the bike or his precious helmet get stolen. Not only can it relay a location back to the owner of the helmet and motorcycle, even more interestingly, Dipen can then remotely kill the ignition on the motorcycle. In the untimely case of an accident, the motorcycle sends another text to a predetermined phone number to alert them of their with the location of the motorcycle. He has even ensured that the motorcycles top speed can be controlled remotely with as little as a text.

This young inventor failed eight times over the last three months, before getting his prototype working. Having spent about Rs 6,000 on the device, his project aims to help parents and teenagers. To ensure that while college youth primarily use two-wheeler for conveyance, this device will ensure that they use this transport system safely and securely.

Image Source: Ahmedabad Mirror