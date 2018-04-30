Modified Harley-Davidson: Heritage Softail ‘Monster’ does justice to its name with a mean look!

The first gaze upon this 1991 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail and you'll be convinced the name 'Monster' is rather fitting. It is sort of an experiment gone horribly wrong was rolled out by mad scientists at a laboratory called Beautiful Machines, but all that went wrong with it makes it right. It took five years for the Monster to take shape at Beautiful Machines' workshop in Malaysia in a project headed by Rajay Singh. Malaysia hasn't really been a very popular name when it comes to custom bike builds, and that is exactly what Rajay and Eng Chin Guan wanted to change through Beautiful Machines and the Monster had been on the agenda.

The design inspiration for the custom Harley-Davidson Monster came from Leica M3 camera, a ’50s Biplane and even the stance of a Bison. The original Harley Heritage bodywork was stripped to reveal the Softail frame, which was stretched to get that long and low look.

Altering the frame meant, the standard telescopic forks would have to go, instead, a short leg, hand-built, springer was fitted in their place. It was added with a round bar subframe that supports the entire structure. After this, the rest of the panels were designed with some hard angles and smooth steel. The result? A race number shielding the front wheel, not a very common sight.

Next the team turned to the fuel tank of the modified Harley-Davidson Monster and essentially replaced it with a smaller than the stock unit, even further placing the engine at centre stage. The tanks sheet metal seamlessly wraps around the frame so that one component morphs into the next. These lines run all the way along the backbone where they form the sharp rear fender.

The seat of the custom Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail 'Monster' has been kept very minimalistic. While to balance out the bodywork at the top of the frame, the side panels that shield the exhaust visually bring the whole bike closer to the ground.

Right in the face of the modified Harley-Davidson Monster are a pair of alien looking headlamps that make it look meaner. With the hand-beaten bodywork and textured brass rings providing an organic element that brings it all to life.