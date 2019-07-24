Modified Bajaj Pulsar 180: Customised to look like a Ducati Scrambler and it does!

Motorcycle customisation now rather popular in India but there is a thin line between a job genuinely well done and a what-have-you-done-and-why custom job. We often find both kinds on the Internet to share with you and the one we're featuring today is the former kind. A Bajaj Pulsar 180 modified to look like a Ducati Scrambler. Quite frankly though, it's still a little to difficult to understand why would you want to build a motorcycle to look like another, especially if it's going to continue to perform like a 180cc. Anywho, the point is that it is a neatly done job and it would be rude not to admit it.

Other than the engine and chassis, everything on the Bajaj Ducati Scrambler has been custom-built or sourced from various other manufacturers to suit the new personality. The engine has been tweaked as well and now has been bored out to displace 220cc and has been added with an oil cooler. There are some changes made to the frame as well. The custom job was carried out by Emraan Shaikh at Rs 92,000.

Some eagle-eyed readers will have seen that a lot of parts on this Scrambler come from the KTM 390 Duke. The suspension, swingarm, alloys, engine belly pan, side-mounted exhaust have all been borrowed from 390 Duke, along with disc brakes and front fender. To give it a classic Scrambler appeal, Shaikh replaced the original headlamp with a new round LED headlamp unit with DRLs and an off-set speedometer.

Find more custom-built Pulsars here: These modified Bajaj Pulsars will leave you speechless! Kawasaki Z1000 replica to Bobber and Scrambler

With the customisations made to the Pulsar 180, the Scrambler style motorcycle should also be able to deliver more in terms of performance with a slightly bigger engine and better parts like new discs. The exhaust has been replaced as well, so it should sound a lot different.