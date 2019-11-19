Exclusive: Mahindra 2 Wheelers to go fully electric with the exception of one product

Mahindra 2 Wheelers have been quite dormant this year. In fact, the only time we heard the brand was when the Mojo with ABS came out. It was a silent launch and one which only those with their eyes peeled on the website as well as showrooms could understand. However, the water runs deeper than what its silent surface projects. Express Drives has learnt that Mahindra 2 Wheelers plans to go fully electric in the coming days. It is highly likely that there will be one prototype at the Auto Expo 2020. A source close to the development revealed that the Mahindra scooters listed on the company website will all be electric and only the Mojo will move to BS-VI. The latter is because of the close association with Jawa Motorcycles. In fact, the Jawa 42 and the Jawa use a slightly modified version of the Mojo's engine.

The source adds that these Mahindra electric scooters might not be sold in the Indian market. Instead, they will be exported. The premium that these electric scooters will demand might not be justified in the local market. What we will get though are Peugeot electric scooters. Mahindra recently completed the acquisition of the brand. The scooters are likely to have Peugeot design but then the powertrain will likely be localised. With the premium image of Peugeot, Mahindra should not have a problem retailing them at the cost decided by the company and not by the market. There could be separate dealerships for Peugeot electric two-wheelers in India.

At present, it is unconfirmed if the Mahindra scooters have got the requisite Combi Braking System. The technical specifications on the website don't say much. Moreover, the Mahindra 2 Wheeler dealers we tried contacting didn't respond. Speaking of which, most of the Mahindra 2 Wheeler dealers have shut shop. A dealer who had a Mahindra 2 Wheeler dealership told Express Drives that the models were slow selling and there were no updates as well. Only the Mojo did reasonable business, however the delay in bringing out the ABS version sounded the knell. Currently, Mahindra sells the GenZe 2.0 electric scooter with a 60km range in the US.

We reached out to Mahindra 2 Wheelers for a comment. However, the company chose not to comment.