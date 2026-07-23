Karnataka has posted the sharpest jump in foreign direct investment among major states, with inflows nearly doubling from US$6,619 million to US$12,939 million in FY 2025-26. The figures strengthen its position as India’s second-largest FDI destination and underline how the state is translating its tech-led advantage into a larger investment story.

The FDI inflows have risen sharply at a time when investors are becoming more selective about where they place long-term capital. The state government officials attribute the rise to policy stability, a deep talent pool, and targeted work in technology and infrastructure. For businesses, the implication is clear — Karnataka is not just retaining its existing edge, it is expanding it.

The state’s performance also fits into a broader shift in investor behaviour. Global companies are increasingly looking at locations that can offer scale, skilled labour, digital infrastructure and predictable governance. Karnataka checks those boxes, and the latest FDI surge suggests that the state is benefiting from exactly that combination.

CM DK Shivakumar’s AI bet in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is now pushing to convert state’s IT leadership into an AI-first growth model. He has framed this as an upgrade from the software-export boom built during SM Krishna’s tenure to the next phase of digital competitiveness.

As he put it, “Karnataka is not just India’s technology capital – we are the engine powering the nation’s innovation and digital economy,” adding that the state contributes “41% of India’s software exports and 24% of the country’s total exports.”

Karnataka is not just India’s technology capital – we are the engine powering the nation’s innovation and digital economy. Contributing 41% of India’s software exports and 24% of the country’s total exports, our state continues to lead with world-class talent, a thriving… pic.twitter.com/IZQVW4YIBq — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) July 22, 2026

That positioning matters from a business angle because it places AI, data infrastructure and advanced talent development at the centre of the state’s next investment cycle. If Karnataka can hold on to its export strength while moving up the value chain, it could deepen its appeal for multinational firms, startups and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) alike. The current FDI momentum suggests investors are already responding to that direction.

AI infrastructure push in Karnataka

The state government’s blueprint is built around new institutions and physical infrastructure. In July, DK Shivakumar announced India’s first government-driven AI University, designed to develop specialised talent and research partnerships. The state is also setting up an AI Centre of Excellence at IIIT Raichur with an initial outlay of around Rs 5-12 crore, aimed at solving problems relevant to North Karnataka industries.

There is also a strong infrastructure angle to the plan. Karnataka is moving ahead with green data centres near Bengaluru and coastal regions to support AI workloads, while school-level AI education is being introduced from Class VI. For investors, these moves matter because AI growth depends on more than software — it needs compute, power, real estate, connectivity and a steady talent pipeline.

The business case is straightforward as higher FDI is not just a vote of confidence, it is a signal that Karnataka is becoming a more complete investment ecosystem. The mix of software, data centres, education, infrastructure and AI-related activity can generate spillovers across startups, services and manufacturing-linked technology businesses. That could create more durable growth than a purely IT-export model.

The “Beyond Bengaluru” initiative also adds a regional development dimension by encouraging tech hubs in tier-two cities. This could reduce concentration risk, spread investment more widely and open up lower-cost locations for businesses looking beyond the capital. If executed well, it would strengthen Karnataka’s ability to attract a broader class of investors, not just tech majors.