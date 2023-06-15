Keeway SR 250 and SR 125 production to be localised by year-end

While the Keeway SR 125 is already on sale, deliveries of the Keeway SR 250 will commence from 17th June onwards.

Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) recently introduced two Neo-Retro motorcycles to serve the entry-level premium segment. These include the SR 250 and the SR 125, from the Hungarian marque Keeway, which has a presence in over 98 countries.

Adishwar Auto Ride India is also planning to localise the two motorcycle models by the end of 2023. The move towards localisation is a result of the response being received for the SR 250 and the SR 125.

AARI has announced a lucky draw for the first five hundred deliveries of the Keeway SR 250, wherein five customers will get 100 percent cash back on the ex-showroom price. The company is also set to introduce the ‘My SR My Way’ platform, allowing customers to showcase their personalities through their SR models, making the SR model range unique to their riders.

The platform will be available on all new purchases from September 2023 onwards. However, the Keeway SR 250 and the Keeway SR 125 will be readily available at the dealerships in the 3 existing standard colours – Glossy White, Glossy Red and Glossy Black.

The colour customisation through the new platform will be made by AARI on an order basis. To enquire about ‘My SR My Way’, and to place an order for colour customisation, customers can contact the nearest Benelli or Keeway authorised dealers.

The company is also planning to introduce a range of accessories for the SR 250 and the SR 125, which include a front visor, bash plate, backrest, leg guard, saree guard, seat cover, fuel tank cover and handrails. The accessories are designed, keeping in mind not only the daily conveyance but also to ensure safety and comfort across demographics, be it urban and rural areas.

Adishwar Auto Ride India is also looking to introduce a specially curated Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for the SR 250 and the SR 125, by September 2023. The objective behind this initiative is to ensure that customers continue to enjoy the best of services, ensuring that quality is kept in check and proper care is taken throughout the process.

The SR model range is developed for the daily run, and this specially curated AMC will allow the customers to have the desired maintenance benefits without any hassle. Some of these benefits will include discounts on spares, accessories and labour charges (except accidental). Customers will also get discounts on engine oil, followed by price protection from labour rate revisions, amongst many other benefits.

Coming to motorcycles themselves the SR 250 is available at an introductory price of Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and can be booked for Rs 2,000. Whereas the SR 125 is priced at Rs 1.19 lakh and can be booked for Rs 1,000. The motorcycles can be booked online or at a dealership.