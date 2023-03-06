The new Honda customisation kits range between Rs. 7,500 to Rs. 22,200.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched a slew of customisation kits for the CB350 H’ness and CB350 RS motorcycles with an aim to offer more style and features. The kits can be added to new CB350s as well as existing ones. Let us take a look at each of them separately.

Honda H’ness ‘Comfort Custom’

Rs. 16,500

The Comfort Custom kit aims to add convenience for both the rider and pillion as it gets a tall windscreen and a backrest for the pillion. It also gets a high-mounted crash guard and metal pannier stays for luggage. Knuckle guards and a wider footrest are part of the kit as well. The seat claims to be bigger and more comfortable for long rides.

Honda H’ness CB350 Solo Carrier

Rs. 16,200

Aimed at solo travelers, the Solo Carrier adds a luggage carrier on the motorcycle while replacing the pillion seat. It gets a short windscreen and the main seat is set to be substituted with a more comfortable one. It also gets side cover garnish, wheel stripes, front fork boots and a crash guard.

Honda H’ness CB350 Tourer Custom

Price Rs. 17,600

In this kit, customers get knuckle guards, a long visor, a rear-mounted luggage carrier and the seat is said to be more comfort-oriented. It also gets wider steps and engine crash guards.

Honda H’ness CB350 Cafe Racer

Rs. 22,200

This kit offers a single seat and a plastic cowl at the back to give it a retro look. The plastic cowl is removable for practicality. It also gets a full plastic cowl for the headlight unit along with a chrome exhaust pipe and front and rear bumpers.

Honda CB350 RS SUV Custom

Price Rs. 7,500

Honda CB350 RS SUV Custom kit aims to make the bike more off-road friendly and rugged. It gets a short visor, knuckle guards, blacked-out exhaust pipes and pannier stays for carrying luggage.

Honda CB350 RS Cafe Racer

Rs. 17,500

The CB350 RS gets a Cafe Racer kit to make it sportier. It features wheel stripes with color-coordinated stickers and grip ends.