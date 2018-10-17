Honda Activa achieves 2 crore unit sales milestone: Here’s why over 9,500 Activas are selling each day

Honda Activa has just created a new record ahead of the festive season. The scooter is now the first ever two-wheeler in history to cross the milestone of 2 crore unit sales. The company has announced that while it took 15 years for 1 crore unit sales, another one crore units sales for the Honda Activa happened in just three years. The best selling model in the Honda Activa family is the Activa 5G. The fifth-generation model of the Honda Activa was showcased in India for the first time at 2018 Auto Expo. The new model gets multiple interesting features like full LED headlamp along with semi-digital instrumentation, mobile charging facility and more. Honda Activa 5G price in India starts at Rs 53,865 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the latest milestone, Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that over 18 years and 5 generations, Honda 2Wheelers India continuously added value to exceed Customers expectations & making Activa the most preferred choice of Indian 2wheeler buyers. He added that the company is delighted that Activa partnered over 2 crore Indian families on the move in realizing their dreams. He concluded by saying that as India’s Love for Activa grows, Honda remains committed to take on new challenges and bring joy to our customers.

Honda Activa started its journey back in the year 2002 with its sales crossing 55,000 units in the first year. The sales of the Activa started picking up the pace and two years later, the scooter crossed 5 lakh unit sales. 2005 was the year when Honda Activa achieved 10 lakh unit sales and the 50 lakh milestone was achieved in the year 2012. In 2015, the Activa created a record by achieving 1 crore sales milestone and after two years, the scooter went on to become India's and world's largest selling two-wheeler. One of the prime reasons why the scooter has been a hit in the market is its mature design that has been accepted generously for over a decade and this the reason why even after so many years, the Activa still sees the same design language. Add to that the trust and reliability of Honda that is still unbroken in any way due to which people have become familiar with the brand and hence, most of them opt for the Active instead of any other automatic scooter in the market.