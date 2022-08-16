Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition officially teased: India launch soon

The new Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition has been officially teased ahead of its imminent launch. Honda’s Activa 6G is currently priced from Rs 72,400 to Rs 74,400, ex-showroom Delhi.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently teased the front fascia of its best-selling two-wheeler – Activa 6G. People went gaga over the teaser image on the internet and it was assumed that the much-anticipated Honda Activa 7G is finally coming. However, the wait just got longer as the company will instead launch the new Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition.

The latest teaser image of this special edition gearless scooter showcases its side profile and it’s clearly identical to the Activa 6G. Moreover, one can see the 3D Activa badge finished in golden chrome along with a Premium badging. The new Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition is expected to get some new colour schemes, including a matte green variant.

In terms of features, the Activa 6G Premium Edition could get an analogue instrument cluster with a digital LCD display in between. However, it’s worth mentioning that its competitors are far more equipped with features like a digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. The Activa 6G still doesn’t get alloy wheels or a front disc brake and it would be great if Honda starts offering them with the Premium Edition.

Honda Activa 6G is currently powered by a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.68 bhp and 8.84 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT. It is currently priced from Rs 72,400 to Rs 74,400, ex-showroom Delhi. We will get to know more details about the Honda Activa 6G’s Premium Edition in a few days. Until then, stay tuned!

