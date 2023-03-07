Hero Super Splendor XTEC launched with hi-tech features: Priced from Rs 83,368

The new Hero Super Splendor XTEC has been launched in India at Rs 83,368, ex-showroom Delhi. It gets some hi-tech features such as an all-LED headlamp, a new digital instrument cluster, etc.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced a new feature-rich variant of the Super Splendor. The 2023 Hero Super Splendor XTEC has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 83,368, ex-showroom Delhi. It features an all-LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster and some other goodies.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC: Price in India

The new Hero Super Splendor XTEC is offered in two variants. Its front drum brake version has been priced at Rs 83,368 while the front disc brake variant will retail at Rs 87,268, ex-showroom Delhi. In comparison, the standard version of the Super Splendor is priced from Rs 79,118 to Rs 83,248, ex-showroom Delhi.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC: What’s new?

Hero MotoCorp is offering the Super Splendor XTEC in three colour shades. They are Gloss Black, Candy Blazing Red and Matt Axis Grey. In terms of features, it gets an all-LED headlamp, a USB charging point, etc. There is also a new digital instrument cluster that shows a host of information including low fuel indication, real-time mileage and even gets Bluetooth connectivity.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged. The Super Splendor XTEC is powered by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that does its duty in the regular variants as well. This motor churns out 10.7 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Here’s what the company said:

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “With the introduction of the Super Splendor in XTEC avatar, we aim to redefine the experience in the 125cc segment. We are confident that the iconic Super Splendor in its new version is going to add to the growing appeal of our XTEC range of two-wheelers.”

