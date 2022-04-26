EV maker One Moto India partners with Royal Sundaram for insurance services

One Moto India has joined hands with Royal Sundaram to provide insurance services to its EV buyers. The company’s current product portfolio includes three electric scooters, Commuta, Electa, and Byka.

One Moto India, the Indian subsidiary of a premium British electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced its partnership with Royal Sundaram General Insurance Company Limited. As part of this alliance, Royal Sundaram will be issuing insurance policies to One Moto India’s EV buyers at the point of dealerships. The customers will also be able to avail an add-on cover- depreciation waiver, that enables them full claim without deduction, to their motor policies issued by the brand.

One Moto India’s current product portfolio includes three electric scooters, Commuta, Electa, and Byka. They are priced at Rs 1.30 lakh, Rs 1.99 lakh, and Rs 1.91 lakh, ex-showroom respectively (exclusive of state government subsidies). The company claims that they offer a range of 100 km, 150 km, and 180 km on a full charge respectively. Moreover, this EV maker recently launched its first experience hub in the country in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Speaking on the association, Aditya Reddy, VP, Sales & Marketing, One Moto India, said, “It is our ambition to offer the customers the best of the services. Understanding that majority of the customer base is experiencing EVs for the first time, they seek more support to enable the transition from ICE to EV. We have identified the requirement and are trying to address the same with reputed associations so that everything can be offered to our discerning customers under one roof.”

KN Murali, Country Head, Retail Agency – Key Partnerships, Royal Sundaram, added, “The electric 2-wheelers penetration in India is rising at a very fast pace. With such growing demand and high EV adoption, we see a great scope for us to be an enabler in the space. As the nation makes the responsible shift towards e-Mobility for a better and greener future, we see our contribution will be effective with our association with the One Moto team.”

