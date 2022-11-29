Eko Tejas to introduce its muscle bike E-Dyroth

According to the Eko Tejas, one battery in a single charge will take you to 150 kms. It also has an option to accommodate another spare battery, which can help the pilot to have a 300 km run at a stretch.

Eko Tejas, an electric vehicles manufacturer in India has now ventured into high speed motorcycles by introducing Make in India’s first Muscle bike ‘E-Dyroth’.

The High Speed Cruiser E-bike ‘E-Dyroth’, which will be available in the market from December 2022. The first ever ‘Made in India’ Muscle E-Motorcycle is designed as per the tastes of Harley Davidson.

The smart vehicle has seamless integration between battery, controller and cluster and is packed with all kinds of smart features for a good driving experience. The vehicle will be connected with the rider’s mobile phone to deliver a host of features on the dashboard such as notifications, point-to-point navigation.

According to the Eko Tejas, one battery in a single charge will take you to 150 kms. It also has an option to accommodate another spare battery, which can help the pilot to have a 300 km run at a stretch.

The buyer has the benefit of getting 72 volts/60ah on purchase, additionally one can also avail government subsidy. The vehicle can be coupled with a company issued charging station, which the company’s dealers will install in buyers’ parking spots, especially if the buyer lives in an apartment.

The vehicle will have a claimed top speed of 100 Kmph, which will be achieved with its 4 kW high RPM mid drive motor.

K Venkatesh Teja, Director, Eko Tejas said “We are very delighted to launch India’s first muscle bike. This bike has a smart automation system which comes with inbuilt navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and call notification feature. This is the most futuristic technology found in EV bike segments till now. Our aim is to provide an Eco-friendly zeal amongst the youth of today while they make an E-Dyroth purchase.”

Ekotejas, has also enjoyed an established dealer presence in 10 Indian states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Presently the pre-bookings are going on.