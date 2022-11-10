EICMA 2022: Ducati presents new DesertX livery

Francesco Bagnaia’s Desmosedici GP22 MotoGP, Alvaro Bautista’s Panigale V4 R Superbike and the MotoE V21L are all present at Ducati’s hall.

Right after their win at the glorious 2022 MotoGP, (Riders’ title, Constructors’ title and Team’s title) Ducati has revealed two new products marking their world premiere at EICMA 2022. First is the new livery of the DesertX inspired by the Audi RS Q e-tron and second is the new version of the Futa e-road bicycle.

World Champion Francesco Bagnaia’s Desmosedici GP22 MotoGP, Alvaro Bautista’s Panigale V4 R Superbike and the MotoE “V21L” are all present at Ducati’s hall along with the new generation Ducati Scrambler colours as well as the entire 2023 Ducati range at Hall 15, Stand N10.

At the heart of the stand is the new generation Ducati Scrambler with three models Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. This new generation gets a more lively personality, air-cooled Desmodue twin-cylinder engine, trellis frame, wide handlebars and a low centre of gravity. It also gets evolved electronics and a more modern styling in lines and concepts.

Ducati has also presented the Multistrada V4 Rally, designed for long journeys and for enthusiasts of the 21″ front wheel, the DesertX comes as an EICMA première with the new RR22 livery, inspired by the Audi RS Q e-tron that raced in the last Dakar. Right from November 2022 it will join the Matt Star White Silk colour scheme in Ducati dealerships.

There’s an area dedicated to Ducati e-Bikes showcasing the MIG-S, the TK-01RR and the AXS version of the e-Road Ducati Futa in the Matt Carbon/GP Red livery, the other Ducati première at EICMA 2022

Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini will be the protagonists of a series of Meet & Greet sessions on Thursday (10:30 am and 2:00 pm) along with other Ducati riders who will speak on the following days.