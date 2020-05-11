BS6 Vespa Elegante 149 specs, features revealed: Engine gets smaller but for a clever reason!

Prices for the Vespa Elegante 149 have not been announced yet and the scooter is expected to be launched in India in the coming days.

Piaggio Group has revealed the specifications and features of the BS6 compliant Vespa Elegante 149 for India. Interestingly, like the SXL 149 and the VXL 149 models, the company has also reduced the engine displacement of the Elegante. Compared to the previous BS4 model that had a 154.8cc engine, the new BS6 compliant model, as the name suggests, draws power from a 149cc, single-cylinder fuel-injected engine. The engine on the BS6 model is now good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 10.3hp and 10.6Nm. Compared to the outgoing BS4 model, while the torque has seen a decrement by 0.3 Nm, the peak power output has gone up by 0.3 hp.

Now, coming to the fact why the company reduced the engine displacement of the Vespa Elegante 149 by 6cc. That is because of the fact that insurance costs in India for two-wheelers having an engine displacement of up to 149cc are lesser compared to the ones equal to 150cc and above. That said, the new 149cc Vespa scooter range will now have lesser insurance costs and hence, it can be seen as a clever step by the company to considerably reduce the prices.

In terms of appearance, the Elegante 149 remains untouched. That said, the scooter continues to get an old school windscreen along with an analog-digital instrument cluster. Additional features include an all-LED headlamp along with single-sided suspension upfront. The scooter comes to a halt with the help of a 200mm disc brake upfront along with a 140mm drum brake at the rear. The 149cc model gets an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) for better safety and a more effective braking. Prices for the Vespa Elegante 149 have not been announced yet and the scooter is expected to be launched in India in the coming days.

