Even before the Trump administration formally unveils its proposed $100,000 green card bond, immigration lawyers are warning that the plan could end up being tested in court. Though officials argue the measure would ensure immigrants are financially self-sufficient, legal experts are stating that imposing such a requirement on permanent residency applicants may exceed the administration’s authority under existing immigration law.

What is the proposal?

The proposal would require some immigrant visa applicants applying through US consulates overseas to post a bond that could reach $100,000 before obtaining permanent residence.

The administration has not yet finalised the policy, and it remains unclear which immigrant visa categories would be affected or when the proposal could take effect.

According to The Wall Street Journal, officials are considering initially testing the bond requirement through a pilot program involving applicants from a limited number of countries. Bond amounts could vary depending on individual circumstances and may be set above or below $100,000.

The report also said applicants would generally receive the money back only after becoming US citizens, a process that typically takes at least five years. Family members may also be allowed to post the bond on an applicant’s behalf.

Lawyers see legal vulnerabilities in the proposal

Immigration attorney Charles Kuck told that while federal immigration law allows the government to require bonds in limited public-charge cases, extending that authority to green card applicants would likely invite legal challenges.

“There’s daylight between ‘bond tied to an individualized public-charge determination’ and ‘bond imposed categorically based on nationality or country-of-origin risk factors,'” Kuck told NewsWeek.

He added that if the administration adopts a nationality-based or blanket approach instead of making case-by-case determinations, it would be on much weaker legal footing.

“If the administration tries to import the nationality-based, categorical approach into the immigrant visa context rather than tying bonds to individualised public-charge findings, that’s a much weaker fit with the statute and a real point of vulnerability. Either way, there will be lawsuits,” Kuck explained to Newsweek

According to Kuck, challengers are also expected to argue that existing immigration laws already contain safeguards to ensure immigrants are financially self-sufficient, including public-charge assessments and financial sponsorship requirements. Lawsuits could additionally question whether the administration follows the required federal rulemaking process and adequately justifies the policy.

Former DHS official questions congressional intent

Adam Klein, a former senior Department of Homeland Security official, also told that the proposal raises broader questions about whether Congress intended immigration bond authority to be used in this manner.

“The more interesting question is whether Congress intended that authority to be used this way,” Klein explained to NewsWeek.

He noted that immigrant visa applicants already undergo extensive financial sponsorship checks, admissibility reviews and background screening, meaning a bond would add another layer to an already rigorous process.

Klein also said officials would need to establish clear standards for deciding who must pay a bond, ensure consistency across U.S. consulates and provide applicants with a meaningful avenue to challenge such decisions.

Latest step in Trump’s immigration crackdown

The proposed bond requirement comes as the Trump administration continues tightening legal immigration pathways. It follows an earlier effort to require a $100,000 payment for certain H-1B visa petitions, a policy that was later blocked by a federal judge.

The administration is also moving to revive stricter public-charge rules, allowing immigration officers to consider an applicant’s use of certain public benefits—including Medicaid, SNAP benefits and housing assistance—when evaluating some green card applications.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.