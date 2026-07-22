Nippon India AMC recorded a 31% growth in its net profit on a quarter-on-quarter basis in Q1FY27, marking its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 504 crore. On a year-on-year basis, the net profit saw a 27% growth from Rs 384.7 crore in the corresponding period.

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Robust Growth in AUM

The fund house saw its mutual fund quarterly average assets grow to Rs 7.515 lakh crore, up by 23% on a year-on-year basis. Equity assets recorded a growth of 22% year-on-year growth to reach Rs 3.51 lakh crore. The unique investor base grew to 24.1 million, representing a 39% market share.

The fund house added 0.7 million folios during the quarter, taking its total folio count to 40.2 million. The market share of the fund house in industry’s total assets increased from 8.49% to 9.04% in the last one year. B30 assets saw a growth of 24% to Rs 1.56 lakh crore, forming 20.5% of the fund house’s mutual fund assets compared to 18.5% for the overall industry.

Nippon India Mutual Fund’s quarterly systematic flows rose by 13% year-on-year to Rs 11,030 crore resulting in an annualized systematic book of about Rs 44,600 crore. The AIF commitments of Nippon India Alternative Investments also grew from Rs 8,100 crore in June 2025 to Rs 9,580 crore in June 2026, marking a year-on-year growth of 18%.