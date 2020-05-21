BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 sees first price hike: Now costlier in India by this much!

The BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3 cc, single-cylinder engine mated to a six-transmission system with a slipper clutch, developing 40 hp of peak power.

The new BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 has received its first price hike since launch in India. Previously, in the case of BS4 model too, Bajaj Auto had implemented multiple price hikes on the Dominar 400, which eventually led to a major difference between the initial launch price and the price tag just before the bike got updated to meet stricter emission norms. In order to be specific, the BS6 model that was launched in India at a price of Rs 1,91,751 lakh can now be yours for a price of Rs 1,94,751 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the company has hiked the price of the motorcycle by Rs 3,000. The company hasn’t stated any exact reason behind this price revision.

The BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3 cc, single-cylinder engine mated to a six-transmission system with a slipper clutch. The fuel-injected motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 40 hp and 35 Nm. In terms of features, the Dominar 400 comes with an all-LED headlamp along with an all-digital instrument cluster. The bike also gets a double-barrel exhaust set up with diamond cut alloy wheels that make it look premium and upmarket.

Furthermore, the Dominar 400 comes with split seating with a decent cushioning. Bajaj Dominar 400 comes to a halt with the help of a 320 mm disc brake upfront along with a 230 mm disc at the rear. These further come liked to a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety. The suspension system of the bike comprises of 43 mm USD forks upfront along with an adjustable monoshock at the rear. In case you think that the Dominar 400 is too much for you in terms of pricing, the smaller capacity Dominar 250 is also on sale at present at a price of Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned for more updates! Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.