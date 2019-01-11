Best 600cc plus motorcycles you can buy under Rs 6 lakh

In recent years, the competition has surely stiffened in the Indian motorcycle industry. And along with the time, this industry has become more dynamic in a sense of welcoming newer products and experimenting with newer motorcycling segments. In the report below, we shortlist a number of big capacity (600cc or over) bikes that you can buy today within a budget of Rs 6 lakh or less!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

The Chennai based motorcycle maker launched the new Interceptor 650 in the Indian market a few weeks back and it was introduced at a price tag of Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-Showroom, India). Two things which really made the interceptor 650 one of the most brilliant bikes on the list is the fact that it is the most affordable 650cc twin bike in the country, and it is also one of the most practical big capacity cruisers you can buy with your eyes closed.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

The other bike that is supposed to be on the list is none other than the new Royal Enfield Continental GT650, and why not, it shares the same underpinnings as the Interceptor 650. From sharing the same chassis and the engine platform to costing similar as its twin cousin, the big capacity café racer from Royal Enfield is giving all the big brands such as Harley-Davidson and Triumph Motorcycles a run for their money. It retails at Rs 2.65 (ex-showroom, Gurgaon).

Kawasaki Ninja 650

The green machine maker from Japan updated the Ninja 650 for the year 2017 and came up with the new gen Ninja 650. The new Ninja was updated from head to toe. It came up with an all-new design, it was packed with a new and more powerful engine, and also shredded a lot of weight in the process. It is definitely a pick if you are looking for a sporty middle-weight, good looking motorcycle. It currently retails at around Rs 5.60 (ex-showroom, Gurgaon).

Kawasaki Z650

Apart from the Ninja 650, the bike that was heavily updated at the same time was the Kawasaki Z650. The company took down the earlier model (ER6n) and replaced the same with the new Z650. Mechanically it received all the same updates as the Ninja, and on the design part, it received a much sharper, aggressive looking styling when compared to the model it replaced. It currently retails at around Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurgaon)

Harley-Davidson Street 750

The legendary American motorcycle maker, Harley-Davidson has been selling the Street 750 motorcycle from quite some time now. The bike is one of the stepping models into the world of Harley motorcycles. It is indeed a very promising cruiser for the ones looking forward to buying a premium high capacity cruiser bike. It retails at close to Rs 5.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurgaon)

Also check out - Benelli TNT 600i

The Chinese owned Italian superbike maker has been selling some interesting big bikes in the Indian market. Out of all, the TNT 600i is the most affordable 4-cylinder bike you can put your hands on. The symphony of a 4-cylinders also means that it is the most brilliant sounding machine in the list, but here is the bummer, it also costs the highest in the list at Rs 6.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurgaon).