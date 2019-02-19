Benelli eyeing top spot in 500cc bike segment: Targets 1,500-2,000 unit sales of TRK 502

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli launched two adventure touring motorcycles namely TRK 502 and TRK 502X in India yesterday at respective prices of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Owned by China's Qianjiang group, Benelli had last year roped in Hyderabad-based Mahavir Group for the local manufacturing and distribution of its motorcycles in India. The two new 500 cc bikes come equipped with a powerful twin-cylinder engine. The company is looking to sell 1,500-2,000 units of the two new models, Benelli Global's chief marketing officer Dante Bustos said at the launch.

"Benelli is aiming to achieve the leadership position in the 500 cc segment bikes in the country," Bustos added. "We have launched the TRK range as the first adventure offering from Benelli in India. The launch of the TRK range is just the beginning and we are committed to bringing many more exciting Benelli products through 2019," said Vikas Jhabakh, managing director, Benelli India said. The online bookings for the TRK range have commenced from Monday, he said. The facility, with an initial capacity of 7,000 bikes per year, will be located near Hyderabad where the complete knock-down (CKD) units would be assembled.

However, the capacity can be increased depending on the demand. The partnership entitles Adishwar to assemble, manufacture bikes and import exclusive range of the bikes from Italy and Southeast Asian regions. Benelli had earlier also partnered with Pune-based DSK Motowheels of DSK group for marketing its bikes in the country with engine capacities in 250 cc to 1,200 cc range which was discontinued after an alleged fraud by the group.