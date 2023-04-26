Bajaj’s top-selling bikes for FY2023 – Pulsar for the win

Currently, Bajaj offers around 11 versions of the Pulsar.

Bajaj Auto has recorded its highest-ever financial performance with a net profit of Rs. 5,628 crore. The numbers are up 12 percent year-on-year and the revenue from operations has grown 10 percent Y-o-Y at Rs. 36, 428 crore.

Bajaj has more than a handful of Pulsar models in its portfolio. According to the company, every Pulsar has a market pocket in India that prevents the brand from discontinuing any of them. Currently, there are around eleven models of the Pulsar. Subsequently, the Pulsars rake in the highest sales numbers for the brand as well.

Bajaj motorcycles with engine capacity greater than 75cc but less than or equal to 110cc sold 6,00,963 units in April 2022-2023 period. The segment includes the Bajaj Boxer, CT, Discover and Platina models.

For Bajaj bikes with engine capacity greater than 110cc but less than or equal to 125cc includes the CT, Discover, Husqvarna, KTM, and Platina models and sold 6,76,593 units in April 2022-2023 up 47.44 percent from the same time last year when it sold 4,58,880 units.

Bajaj Pulsar, CT 150 sold 2,09,715 units between April 2022-2023 whereas the Pulsar with engine capacity more than 150cc but less than or equal to 200cc sold 2,17,073 units in the same period.