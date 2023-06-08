Bajaj-Triumph’s first motorcycle’s India launch on July 5: All you need to know

The much-awaited Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles will be launched in India on July 5, 2023. While one of them will be a Scrambler, the other is likely to be a Roadster.

Triumph India has sent an official media invite for the launch of a new product on July 5, 2023. While the company hasn’t revealed any specific details, we believe it will be the India debut of the much-awaited motorcycles under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles.

Bajaj-Triumph partnership: A quick recap

In August 2017, the Pune-based home-grown automaker Bajaj Auto revealed its collaboration with the UK’s Triumph Motorcycles. They formed a non-equity partnership with the goal of creating and selling mid-size motorcycles. Additionally, Triumph India’s sales and marketing operations were recently taken over by Bajaj. In the next two years, Bajaj aims to expand Triumph’s presence to over 120 cities in India from the current 15 dealerships.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny

Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles: What to expect?

While Bajaj and Triumph are tight-lipped about the product details, their upcoming mid-segment motorcycles are likely to be a Scrambler and a Roadster. They have been spotted undergoing road tests several times and are expected to sport a liquid-cooled 300-400cc engine along with hi-tech features.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Triumph Trident 660 Review:

Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles: Price and rivals

The first set of motorcycles under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership will make their global debut on June 27 in London followed by the India launch on July 5, 2023. Bajaj-Triumph’s co-developed motorcycles will be sold under the Triumph brand name and they will directly compete with the Royal Enfield, Jawa and Yezdi products.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.