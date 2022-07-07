scorecardresearch

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs, feature comparison

Written by Arushi Rawat
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Rivals

Bajaj Auto has recently launched the new Pulsar N160 in the market at a price of Rs. 1.22 lakh-1.28 lakh, ex-showroom.This budget-friendly alternative to the Pulsar N250’s competes with the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Hero Xtreme 160R. Here we see how it compares against its rivals!

SpecificationPulsar N160Apache RTR 160 4VXtreme 160R
Engine164.82 cc159.7 cc163 cc
Power (hp)15.68 bhp17.39 bhp15 bhp
Torque (Nm)14.65 Nm14.73 Nm14 Nm
Gearbox5-speed5-speed5-speed

The Apache RTR 160 4V stands quite ahead in terms of performance with its 17.4bhp and 14.7Nm power figures. The Pulsar N160 comes second with an output of 15.7bhp and 14.6Nm while the Hero Xtreme 160R stands last with 15bhp and 14Nm. However, it’s also the lightest motorcycle here with the lowest seat height at 790mm. 

DimensionsPulsar N160Apache RTR 160 4VXtreme 160R
Wheelbase(mm)1,358 mm1,357 mm1,327 mm
Seat Height(mm)795 mm800 mm790 mm
Ground Clearance (mm)165 mm180 mm167 mm
Kerb Weight(kg)152 kg145 kg138.5 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)14 litres12 litres12 litres
Claimed mileage45kmpl45kmpl

Unlike the Apache RTR 160 4V and the Hero Xtreme 160R, the Pulsar N160 is offered with a single-channel and a dual-channel ABS and the difference in terms of money is just Rs. 5,000. 

The Apache RTR 160 4V is also the only motorcycle on the list that gets Bluetooth connectivity and three ride modes – Urban, Rain, and Sport. The Urban and Rain modes churn 15.4hp while the Sport mode produces the full 17.3hp.

Make & ModelPulsar N160Apache RTR 160 4VXtreme 160R
Starting Price (ex-showroom)Rs. 1.23 lakh (single-channel ABS), Rs.1.28 lakh (dual-channel ABS)Rs. 1.20-1.26 lakhRs. 1.11-1.16 lakh
The prices for Apache RTR 160 4V range between Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 1.26 lakh. The Xtreme 160R also retails in a similar price range and it is available between Rs 1.11 lakh and Rs 1.16 lakh. Lastly, the Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS version is available at Rs 1.23 lakh while the dual-channel ABS retails at Rs 1.28 lakh. (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi)

