Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs, feature comparison

The prices for Apache RTR 160 4V range between Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 1.26 lakh. The Xtreme 160R also retails in a similar price range and it is available between Rs 1.11 lakh and Rs 1.16 lakh, ex-showroom.

Bajaj Auto has recently launched the new Pulsar N160 in the market at a price of Rs. 1.22 lakh-1.28 lakh, ex-showroom.This budget-friendly alternative to the Pulsar N250’s competes with the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Hero Xtreme 160R. Here we see how it compares against its rivals!

Specification Pulsar N160 Apache RTR 160 4V Xtreme 160R Engine 164.82 cc 159.7 cc 163 cc Power (hp) 15.68 bhp 17.39 bhp 15 bhp Torque (Nm) 14.65 Nm 14.73 Nm 14 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed

The Apache RTR 160 4V stands quite ahead in terms of performance with its 17.4bhp and 14.7Nm power figures. The Pulsar N160 comes second with an output of 15.7bhp and 14.6Nm while the Hero Xtreme 160R stands last with 15bhp and 14Nm. However, it’s also the lightest motorcycle here with the lowest seat height at 790mm.

Dimensions Pulsar N160 Apache RTR 160 4V Xtreme 160R Wheelbase(mm) 1,358 mm 1,357 mm 1,327 mm Seat Height(mm) 795 mm 800 mm 790 mm Ground Clearance (mm) 165 mm 180 mm 167 mm Kerb Weight(kg) 152 kg 145 kg 138.5 kg Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 14 litres 12 litres 12 litres Claimed mileage – 45kmpl 45kmpl

Unlike the Apache RTR 160 4V and the Hero Xtreme 160R, the Pulsar N160 is offered with a single-channel and a dual-channel ABS and the difference in terms of money is just Rs. 5,000.

The Apache RTR 160 4V is also the only motorcycle on the list that gets Bluetooth connectivity and three ride modes – Urban, Rain, and Sport. The Urban and Rain modes churn 15.4hp while the Sport mode produces the full 17.3hp.

Make & Model Pulsar N160 Apache RTR 160 4V Xtreme 160R Starting Price (ex-showroom) Rs. 1.23 lakh (single-channel ABS), Rs.1.28 lakh (dual-channel ABS) Rs. 1.20-1.26 lakh Rs. 1.11-1.16 lakh

The prices for Apache RTR 160 4V range between Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 1.26 lakh. The Xtreme 160R also retails in a similar price range and it is available between Rs 1.11 lakh and Rs 1.16 lakh. Lastly, the Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS version is available at Rs 1.23 lakh while the dual-channel ABS retails at Rs 1.28 lakh. (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi)