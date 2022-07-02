Ather Energy sold 3,231 electric scooters in June 2022, recording a 9X YoY growth. The company’s current product portfolio includes the Ather 450 Plus and the Ather 450X.

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up, Ather Energy, has revealed its sales figures for the month of June 2022. The company managed to sell 3,231 electric scooters in India last month. Ather registered a massive 916 per cent YoY growth in June 2022 as in the same period last year, its sales stood at just 318 units.

However, when compared on an MoM basis, Ather Energy’s sales declined by 14.6 per cent as in May 2022, it sold 3,787 electric scooters, registering its highest-ever monthly sales. Commenting on the development, Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “Ather Energy delivered 3,231 units in the month of June, registering a 9X year-on-year growth, and we continue to witness strong demand for our 450 series across the country.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

He added, “In Kerala, we reclaimed our position as the leading EV OEM in June, with a 24 per cent market share (as per Vahan). While things are beginning to look up, our supply chain woes continue. We are actively working with our supplier partners to reduce the demand-supply gap, and are hopeful that things will begin to turn around over the next few months.

To provide customers with easy financing options to purchase EVs, Ather Energy recently partnered with India’s largest public sector bank, SBI. Mr Phokela says, “We aim to leverage the reach and penetration of SBI to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country.” In June, Ather Energy expanded its retail footprint to two new cities and is now present in 35 cities with 43 experience centres.

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift makes global debut: India launch at Auto Expo

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.