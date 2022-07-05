Ather 450X facelift coming on 11 July; To offers more range and power

Apart from the new charge figures, the Ather 450X facelift also gets a new ride mode called Smart Eco. It gets Eco, Ride, Sport, and Warp drive modes as well.

Ather Energy will be offering a new and improved facelift of their flagship electric scooter, the Ather 450X on July 11, 2022. The Bangalore-based electric two-wheeler company introduced its top-of-the-line 450X electric scooter in the year 2020 and it went on to become the benchmark for electric scooters.

Currently, the Ather 450X draws power from a 2.9 kWh battery pack. On a full charge, the scooter claims a range of 116 km and is priced at Rs. 1.38 lakh, ex-showroom. The Ather 450X facelift is expected to carry a bigger, 3.66 kWh battery pack with a capacity of 74 Ah. It is expected that the latest model will continue to carry the same three Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous electric motor that is offered with the current model. As a result, it is expected that the new Ather 450X will offer close to 146 km on a single charge.

Apart from the new charge figures, the Ather 450X facelift also gets a new ride mode called Smart Eco. It gets Eco, Ride, Sport, and Warp drive modes as well. It is likely that the new scooter will charge faster as currently, it takes a little more than 3 hours to charge from 0 to 80 percent.