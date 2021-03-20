Another chinese copy! Hanway G30 mimics Royal Enfield Himalayan but with these additional features

The Hanway G30 that happens to be a Chinese copy of the Royal Enfield Himalayan undercuts the price of the latter and is better equipped too.

By:March 20, 2021 6:26 PM
Hanway G30 (Image source: motor.newmotor.com.cn)

 

Royal Enfield recently launched the ‘new’ 2021 Himalayan with a premium of Rs 10,000 over the previous model. Now, while the bike gains some new features, it is not exactly something that would make a Himalayan loyalist happy. The reason being, the new 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan continues with similar performance and was more about a few tweaks at some places apart from of course, the inclusion of a Tripper Navigation. Now, interestingly, Hanway G30 – a bike that appears to be the Chinese copy of the Himalayan has been launched in China very recently. It has to be noted that while it looks exactly like the Himalayan from some angles, it gets some additional features, some of which we would actually love to see on the 2022 RE model.

To start with, the Hanway G30 gets a full-LED headlamp against a halogen unit on the Himalayan. Moreover, the bike gets upside-down forks upfront, tubeless wired wheels and also a TFT instrument cluster and these bits are something that the Royal Enfield Himalayan doesn’t have on offer. Speaking of powertrain, the Chinese bike draws power from a 249.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine developing 26 hp of power and 22Nm of torque. The bike comes to a halt with the help of a 280mm front disc along with a 240mm rear disc brake and dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard.

The G30 comes fitted with a 19-litre fuel tank and hence, the bike in all certainty would offer an impressive range on a full top-up. The Hanway G30 has been launched in China in two variants namely Standard and G30-X and prices start at CNY 17,280 that translates to Rs 1.92 lakh as per the Indian currency and hence, the G30 undercuts the price of the Himalayan.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Image source: motor.newmotor.com.cn

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

The Truth about China's ban on Tesla vehicles: When the spy is being spied on!

The Truth about China's ban on Tesla vehicles: When the spy is being spied on!

F1 Drive to Survive Season 3 Review: Mixed bag but you can’t miss on Netflix

F1 Drive to Survive Season 3 Review: Mixed bag but you can’t miss on Netflix

Zyngo to use Sun Mobility electric vehicle battery swapping stations: 120 EVs deployed in Delhi-NCR

Zyngo to use Sun Mobility electric vehicle battery swapping stations: 120 EVs deployed in Delhi-NCR

Drunk driver crashes into Mig-29! Fighter jet completely destroyed

Drunk driver crashes into Mig-29! Fighter jet completely destroyed

Kushaq vs Seltos vs Creta vs Taigun vs Duster specification comparison: The better compact SUV?

Kushaq vs Seltos vs Creta vs Taigun vs Duster specification comparison: The better compact SUV?

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch next month: All you need to know

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch next month: All you need to know

Skoda Kushaq SUV explained in images: Specs, interior, expected price

Skoda Kushaq SUV explained in images: Specs, interior, expected price

Varroc and Delta-Q to manufacture electric two- and three-wheeler chargers in India

Varroc and Delta-Q to manufacture electric two- and three-wheeler chargers in India

Nitin Gadkari announces Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Benefits, discounts, incentives explained

Nitin Gadkari announces Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Benefits, discounts, incentives explained

Vehicle scrapping policy will help reduce pollution & increase auto industry turnover: Nitin Gadkari

Vehicle scrapping policy will help reduce pollution & increase auto industry turnover: Nitin Gadkari

Electric vehicle trivia: Types of batteries that power EVs in Indian & international markets

Electric vehicle trivia: Types of batteries that power EVs in Indian & international markets

Studds Thunder D6 helmet review: Stylish, practical but is it safe?

Studds Thunder D6 helmet review: Stylish, practical but is it safe?

Hero MotoCorp launches '100 Million Edition' for Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110

Hero MotoCorp launches '100 Million Edition' for Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110

Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV 2021 Unveil LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs of Creta, Seltos challenger

Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV 2021 Unveil LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs of Creta, Seltos challenger

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 breaks 4-year-old speed record at over 212 km/h!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 breaks 4-year-old speed record at over 212 km/h!

Sleep apnea increases risk of road accidents by 300%: Sleep testing, how it can improve road safety

Sleep apnea increases risk of road accidents by 300%: Sleep testing, how it can improve road safety

Suzuki Jimny long wheelbase spotted testing: Could underpin a 5-door version for India

Suzuki Jimny long wheelbase spotted testing: Could underpin a 5-door version for India

Skoda Kushaq global unveil tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features of Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV

Skoda Kushaq global unveil tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features of Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV

BMW i4 electric saloon unveiled: Tesla Model 3 rival to launch three months ahead of schedule

BMW i4 electric saloon unveiled: Tesla Model 3 rival to launch three months ahead of schedule

Apollo Apterra Cross tyres with better comfort, low NVH for Vitara Brezza, MG Hector launched

Apollo Apterra Cross tyres with better comfort, low NVH for Vitara Brezza, MG Hector launched