Another chinese copy! Hanway G30 mimics Royal Enfield Himalayan but with these additional features

The Hanway G30 that happens to be a Chinese copy of the Royal Enfield Himalayan undercuts the price of the latter and is better equipped too.

Hanway G30 (Image source: motor.newmotor.com.cn)

Royal Enfield recently launched the ‘new’ 2021 Himalayan with a premium of Rs 10,000 over the previous model. Now, while the bike gains some new features, it is not exactly something that would make a Himalayan loyalist happy. The reason being, the new 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan continues with similar performance and was more about a few tweaks at some places apart from of course, the inclusion of a Tripper Navigation. Now, interestingly, Hanway G30 – a bike that appears to be the Chinese copy of the Himalayan has been launched in China very recently. It has to be noted that while it looks exactly like the Himalayan from some angles, it gets some additional features, some of which we would actually love to see on the 2022 RE model.

To start with, the Hanway G30 gets a full-LED headlamp against a halogen unit on the Himalayan. Moreover, the bike gets upside-down forks upfront, tubeless wired wheels and also a TFT instrument cluster and these bits are something that the Royal Enfield Himalayan doesn’t have on offer. Speaking of powertrain, the Chinese bike draws power from a 249.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine developing 26 hp of power and 22Nm of torque. The bike comes to a halt with the help of a 280mm front disc along with a 240mm rear disc brake and dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard.

The G30 comes fitted with a 19-litre fuel tank and hence, the bike in all certainty would offer an impressive range on a full top-up. The Hanway G30 has been launched in China in two variants namely Standard and G30-X and prices start at CNY 17,280 that translates to Rs 1.92 lakh as per the Indian currency and hence, the G30 undercuts the price of the Himalayan.

Image source: motor.newmotor.com.cn

