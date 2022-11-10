2023 Indian Motorcycle line-up revealed; adds FTR Sport

Indian Motorcycle has reworked its FTR line-up by replacing the FTR Sport with the FTR S in the line-up. The brand has also introduced another new model, the exclusive Challenger Elite which is limited to just 150 units worldwide, but less than 50 of those will be available outside the American market. Hence a Challenger […]

2023 Indian Motorcycle FTR Sport

All four FTR models get a new sport exhaust muffler and a retuned front braking system.

The FTR Sport is positioned just below the premium FTR R Carbon but above the FTR and FTR Rally. As per a colourful docket shared by the brand, 2023 lineup features a variety of new colour options, paint schemes for FTR and FTR Sport on newly designed tank covers.

The FTR Sport gets bold aesthetics and sporty componentry, including a number plate, chin fairing and seat cowl. It also gets a new tank panel design and is available in black metallic with red accents or in white with red and black metallic accents.

For 2023, the FTR Sport, FTR Rally and FTR R Carbon are upgraded with a 101 mm round touchscreen display powered by Ride Command and it gets navigation as well as three ride modes – Sport, Standard and Rain. Rideability is supported by lean angle-sensitive stability control and ABS.

Additionally, all four FTR models get a new sport exhaust muffler, and a retuned front braking system, even the speedometer is moved up for easier viewing. The FTR Rally features 19 and 18-inch spoked wheels wrapped with knobby tires whereas the FTR R Carbon separates itself as the premium offering with carbon fibre components, premium seat, fully adjustable Öhlins gold front forks and a gold piggyback shock.

2023 Indian Challenger Elite

The exclusive Challenger Elite is limited to just 150 units worldwide.

The 2023 Indian Challenger Elite is the limited-edition bagger that makes a bold statement with its blue and black paint accents. It is powered by the PowerPlus engine that touts 120.6 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. It also gets advanced ride-enhancing technology with features such as three selectable ride modes, electronically adjustable rear suspension preload, smart lean technology, an adaptive LED Headlight, LED driving lights, an adjustable flare windscreen, heated grips and a 165 mm powerband audio with saddlebag speakers.