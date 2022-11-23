2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 launched: Priced from Rs 1.17 lakh

The all-new 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It will rival the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160, Yamaha FZ-S, etc.

Bajaj Auto has introduced the all-new Pulsar P150 in the Indian market. The new 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It slots in between the old Pulsar 150 and the new-gen Pulsar N160 in the company’s line-up. The variant-wise prices of the Bajaj Pulsar P150 are mentioned below.

Bajaj Pulsar P150: Variant-wise prices

Pulsar P150 Variant Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Single disc Rs 1.17 lakh Double disc Rs 1.20 lakh

Bajaj Auto is offering the Pulsar P150 in two variants. The single disc variant has been priced at Rs 1.17 lakh while the double disc variant will retail at Rs 1.20 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It’s worth mentioning that they get a single-piece seat and a split seat set-up as well respectively.

Bajaj Pulsar P150: Engine Specifications

The new Bajaj Pulsar P150 is powered by a 149.68cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 14.2 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 13.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar P150: Features and Hardware

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 gets 31mm telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 260mm disc brake at the front and the option of a 230mm disc or a 130mm drum brake at the rear with a single-channel ABS as standard. In terms of features, it gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, an all-LED headlamp with LED DRL, etc.

Speaking on the launch, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director – Bajaj Auto, said, “Two decades ago, Pulsar 150 created the genre of sports sporty street motorcycling. With the launch of the all-new Pulsar P150, we have again raised the performance bar! The P150s are a great addition to the new Pulsar platform, which has already seen the launch of the 250s and the dual-channel-ABS-fitted N160.”

