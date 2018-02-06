Auto Expo 2018 Highlights from Day 2: New Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 price is Rs 4.99 lakh, launched today

Auto Expo 2018 Highlights: Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 is the most awaited car of the year

Auto Expo 2018 India Highlights: Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 has been launched with much fanfare at Auto Expo 2018. Maruti Suzuki Swift new model price is 4.99 lakh starting. Swift new model will come at three variants LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi plus. We have spectacular Maruti Suzuki Swift new model 2018 images. Swift 2018 is the most awaited car of the year and we have already driven it a few days back in Lonavala. The new Maruti Swift gets a completely new front fascia and it gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The car has also grown in dimensions and hence, it is now more spacious on the inside. In order to be precise, the rear end of the car features appealing C-Shaped tail lights along with a new boot lid that looks sharper than before.

Looking at the rear bumper will remind you of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The 2018 Maruti Swift is essentially built on the company’s new Heartect platform and it is the same platform on which the Baleno also comes based. Thanks to the use of this platform only, the new Swift’s length has dipped by 10 mm to 3850 mm while the width has seen an increment by 40 mm to 1695 mm.

Track Auto Expo 2018 India Day 2 Highlights

10.00 PM: An eventful day at Auto Expo 2018 is ending with another exciting launch by Aftek Motors in the presence of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. Under the 250 cc segment, the new "SCORPION" is definitely set to appeal the masses with its distinctive looks!

9.30 PM: SIAM conducted an interactive session on the road-ahead for Automotive Industry at Hall No. 12, ''70 Years of Indian Automobility” zone.

9.00 PM: At the Auto Expo 2018, Shah Rukh Khan graced the event with his presence yesterday. The Bollywood King Khan is the corporate brand ambassador of Hyundai. He was at the Auto Expo 2018 for the launch of the facelift of "Elite i20''.

8.00 PM: Starkenn Sports launches the advanced version of the world's fastest bicycle -GIANT Propel ADVANCED DISC and special edition GIANT TCR, advanced LS MAGLIA ROSA. The two bikes are localised for Indian lifestyle! As per the company, these are the world's fastest bike. The cycle has been made keeping up the modern manufacturing standards, the bikes are made to satisfy the urbanites' need for adventure, outdoor fitness & sports.

Starkenn Sports launches advanced version of the world's fastest bicycle -GIANT Propel ADVANCED DISC and special edition GIANT TCR at Auto Expo 2018

6.30 PM: First Look| Check out the All New Maruti Suzuki Swift at the Auto Expo 2018.

6.00 PM: MENZA LUCAT's electric motorcycle promises new dimensions to everyday commuting and transportation!

5.40 PM: Menza Motors, India's only bootstrap automobile manufacturers unveil the first look of their Electric motorcycle "MENZA LUCAT". India's first EV which can be charged on any wall socket and onboard charging.

Menza Motors unveils the first look of their Electric motorcycle "MENZA LUCAT" at Auto Expo 2018.

5.20 PM: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha unveiling the DC TCA at Auto Expo 2018.

4.05 PM: Visuals from the inaugural ceremony at the Auto Expo 2018.

4.00 PM: DC TCA will make its way to the Indian customers with European aesthetic sensibilities and craftsmanship. This DC TCA is a powerful car that has a Euro 6, 3800 CC-320 HP offers futuristic design and jaw dropping interiors.

Dilip Chhabria with the DC TCA at the Auto Expo 2018

3.45 PM: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha unveils the DC TCA at Auto Expo raising the glamour quotient of the Expo soaring high! Titanium, Carbon & Aluminium is the latest jewel in the repertoire and show stopper to say the least.

3.10 PM: Uniti One EV will be seen on road starting from 2020 as the company hopes to bring it on road by then. The starting price point of this futuristic car is kept at Rs 7.14 lakh. With a single charge, the Uniti One can give a range of about 200 kilometres.

3.00 PM: The focus on EVs in this year's Auto Expo has been stupendous. From Cars, bikes to even busses, it seems like the Electric Vehicles is the way to go forward into the future. Keeping this mind, Uniti and BIRD Group have joined forces in India! The intent of their joint market move is to bring stylish yet affordable, 100% electric cars to the Indian market. Today they introduced UNITI ONE - the 5-seater futuristic electric car.

Uniti and BIRD Group have joined forces in India! This is the UNITI ONE!

2:40 PM: Out-of-favour Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has visited Auto Expo 2018 India today

2:35 PM: A smart electric scooter, Flow, has launched by Electric two-wheeler maker Twenty Two Motors. Twenty Two Motors is priced at Rs 74,740 at the Auto Expo here, and plans to roll out over 2 lakh units in three years.

2:30 PM: Twenty Two Motors CEO and cofounder Parveen Kharb said that the company is that the company is going to start the production with 300 scooters per day and in the first three years we will roll out 2 lakh electric vehicles

2:20 PM: Twenty Two Motors is among the 12 startups that have participated in the Auto Expo that kicked off yesterday on the outskirts of the national capital.

2:10 PM: Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said during the Auto Expo 2018 that in the last few years, the company has moved forward under the principle of "Transformotion."

2:00 PM: Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said that Indian customers are changing rapidly. Ayukawa further said that in line with this, our goal is to offer products, technology and experience suited to their changing needs.

1:55 PM: "For the first time, Swift comes with the convenience of Auto Gear Shift, the highly popular two-pedal technology," Ayukawa said.

1:45 PM: Greaves Cotton Ltd has come up with two new solutions. These offer fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Thsese two solutions will address alternate fuel segment and emerging EV segment.

1:36 PM: Maruti Suzuki 2018 Swift variant wise pricing- Maruti Suzuki 2018 Lxi is priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (Petrol). Maruti Suzuki 2018 Vxi is priced at Rs 5.87 lakh (diesel).

1:32 PM: Maruti Suzuki 2018 Zxi is priced at Rs 6.49 lakh (Petrol). Maruti Suzuki 2018 Zxi plus is priced at Rs 7.28 lakh (diesel).

1:28 PM: Maruti Suzuki 2018 VXi AGS is priced at Rs 6.34lakh (Petrol). Maruti Suzuki 2018 ZXi AGS is priced at Rs Rs 6.96 lakh (diesel).

1:25 PM: Maruti Swift 2018 will be available with a 1.2-litre petrol motor which makes 113 Nm of torque and 81 hp. Maruti Swift will have the 1.3-litre diesel motor which makes 190 Nm of torque and 75hp.

1:20 PM: Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 can deliver as much as 28.4kmpl, while the 1.2 l delivers 22 kmpl almost 8% more than the previous generation.

1:15 PM: Top features of Swift 2018 are robust front grille, spacious cabin, smart infotainment. Maruti Swift 2018 also comes with powerful DDis 190 and 1.2 L VVT Engine.

12:48 PM: Earlier, a battery-operated three-wheeler Comfort E Auto was launched by Lohia Auto. Among the top features the vehicle would have a Lithium-ion battery and could run up to 30 km per hour and offers a mileage of 80 km.

12:43 PM: Comfort E Auto HS has been priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex showroom Delhi) and comes with facilities such as central locking and GPS.

12:38 PM: "After a significant success in keeping the electric vehicle moment alive, we are now geared up to take the brand to the next pedestal by adding more value to the products in terms of speed, power and reach," CEO Ayush Lohia said.

12:33 PM: The Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 comes at a price of Rs 4.99 lakh starting.

12:30 PM: More photos of Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 which was launched at Auto Expo 2018 India

12:27 PM: Here is the New Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018. Take a look

12:18 PM: Here is a big launch of the Maruti Suzuki Swift. It will come at four variants-LXI, VXI, ZXI, ZXI plus.

12:03 PM: UM Renegade Duty 230 is launched at a price of Rs 1.29 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. LED headlamp comes optional.

12:01 PM: The new UM Renegade Duty 230 has been unveiled in multiple variants. One of them is the Ace. Company claims that the bike gets biggest rear tyre in the segment.

11:57 AM: Bluetooth connectivity and TFT screen will be offered with the new UM Renagade Thor as optional. For first 50 customers, the company will organise a ride around Italy. The bike has been launched at a price of Rs 4.9 lakh.

11:52 AM: The locally made version will come by 2020 and it will be priced at close to Rs 4.9 lakh.

11:48 AM: One of the prime highlights of UM Renagade Thor is that it has a transmission. Bike offers 270 km of range and 180 kmph of top speed.

11:43 AM: UM motorcycles will unveil India's first ever electric cruiser that goes by the name Renagade Thor. Company's most affordable bike Duty 230 also expected to be on offer.

11:40 AM: "Comfort E-Auto" has been launched by Lohia Auto. It's a next generation Electric Vehicle and runs on Lithium ion battery.

11:30 AM: Photos of Twenty Two Motors Flow launched at Auto Expo 2018

11:28 AM: Twenty Two Motors Flow will come equipped with a reverse gear, cruise contro, smartphone connectivity, USB charger and several of such convenience features.

11:25 AM: Twenty Two Motors Flow, lauched in Auto Expo 2018, is priced at Rs 74,740

11:20 AM: Twenty Two Motors all set to launch the Flow electric scooter India. The Flow is an all electric scooter packed with smart features.

11:15 AM: More photos of Cleveland CycleWerks to be launched.

11:07 AM: Express Drives is predicting that the whole all-new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is a hit movie and is going to break all previous records of Maruti Suzuki’s box-office collection.

11:02 AM: Back to the discussion on Maruti Suzuki Swift. The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift will be launched today at the Auto Expo 2018 India. One can expect prices of the new Swift to be about Rs 40,000 more than the outgoing Swift

10:58 AM: Meanwhile, here it comes. New Suzuki Hayabusa goes on display at Suzuki's pavilion at Auto Expo 2018 India.

10:54 AM: Let's talk about 2018 New Maruti Suzuki Swift Design. It has been learnt that the design of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift has undergone a complete transformation and the car now looks much younger, bold and almost attracts instantly.

10:50 AM: Notably, it is significantly different from the outgoing model and despite the name ‘Swift’ being 12 years old, it’s still going to attract young and many first time buyers which has been with the case with Swift ever since its inception.

10:46 AM: The standard version of Emflux One is priced at Rs 6 lakh (on-road) and Rs 11 lakh with performance upgrades.

10:43 AM: Emflux One is the brain child of a IIT Delhi alumni. The all electric motorcycle is India’s first and is capable of producing about 80 hp.

10:40 AM: Emflux plans to produce 199 units of the Emflux One for the Indian market and 300 units for export.

10:35 AM: Take a look at Emflux electric sports bike.

10:33 AM: Cleveland Ace motorcycles will be powered by 229cc air-cooled engines that put out 15.4 hp and 16 Nm of torque.

10:30 AM: Cleveland CycleWerks has officially been launched in India. The American brand unveiled two retro motorcycles - Ace and Misfit.

10:25 AM: Cleveland CycleWerks Ace will come in three variants - Ace Deluxe, Ace Scrambler and Ace Cafe. The Misfit will have two variants - Misfit and Gen II Misfit.

10:20 AM: Cleveland CycleWerks to launch in India today at 2018 Auto Expo. The American motorcycle manufacturer will introduce two new motorcycles in the country - Misfit and Ace Deluxe. The two will compete with Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Auto Expo 2018 India Day 1 Highlights

Auto Expo 2018 Day 1 saw almost Top Indian Automakers showcasing the best the companies have on display and with a larger focus in electric mobility, Carmakers from Maruti Suzuki to Mercedes-Benz showcased the electric car concepts. Starting the proceedings, Maruti Suzuki started the day by showcasing its Concept Future S on which its future compact SUV will be based on, the new vehicles will sit below Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the production version is expected to make its debut later this year. Hyundai Motor India too have a big stall displaying all its products but the highlight has to the Hyundai Ioniq global electric car and the launch on new 2018 Hyundai i20. Renault India showcased possible the best looking concept car at Auto Expo 2018 - Renault Trezor that made its India debut after alluring audience worldwide. Japanese automaker, Toyota took the Auto Expo opportunity to display its Toyota Yaris sedan. The sedan will rival the likes of Honda City and Hyundai Verna and is expected to hit Indian roads in next 3 months.

Tata Motors' too showcased its smart mobility vehicles at its stall. Its electric portfolio including Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV were on display and also the Tata RaceMo sportscar is on showcase for the first time for Indian public. Tata Motors showcased its two new concept vehicles based on two new platforms. Tata H5X Concept that the new Tata's Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture. Tata's new concept is a 5-seater SUV in India. The company says that this new SUV will make it to production later this year. The company also showcased its 45X concept vehicle based on ‘Agile Light Flexible Advanced’ Architecture again an all-new platform. Making its India debut was the Korean auto maker Kia Motors that on display has a range its global products including the KIA Stringer. The company also showcased its Kia SP SUV concept that it will bring to India. Indian SUV maker, Mahindra showcased its most premium and luxurious SUV derived from the G4 Rexton but with Mahindra badging. This is the first time a Rexton will be sold as a Mahindra product and will take on the likes of new Honda CR-V.

Big news from Honda Cars India at the Auto Expo 2018 is the debut of the new generation Honda Amaze and the company also confirmed that the famous Honda Civic sedan will make a India comeback in FY 2018-19. 2018 Honda CR-V is also on display at the Auto Expo 2018.