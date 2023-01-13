Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Top 5 things to know

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Here are the top 5 things to know about the recently unveiled Jimny SUV if you are considering it as your next vehicle.

After many years of “Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Launch This Year”, the carmaker has finally unveiled the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door for India at the 2023 Auto Expo. Alongside the launch, the carmaker has also opened bookings for the vehicle.

For those considering the Maruti Suzuki Jimny as their next vehicle, here are the top 5 things to know about the Maruti SUV that will help you decide.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny design and dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is based on a ladder frame chassis, making it the only vehicle from the carmaker to be sold so. The body sits on top of the chassis and overall, the Jimny features a boxy design with round headlights, square wheel arches, and lower body cladding to give it the butch looks. The design approach is simple, yet modern.

Dimensions Length 3985 mm Width 1645 mm Height 1720 mm Wheelbase 2590 mm Ground Clearance 210 mm Boot Space 208 litres

In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the carmaker’s third sub-4 metre offering in this segment after the Brezza and the recently showcased Fronx crossover, based on the Baleno. Also noteworthy is the Jimny’s ground clearance, which stands at 210 mm.

Engine and gearbox on the new Jimny 5-door

The Jimny is powered by the carmaker’s tried and tested 1.5-litre petrol engine that does its duty on the Ertiga, Brezza, and Ciaz. The engine makes 103bhp and 134Nm of torque that drives the rear wheels. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic.

On the topic of the automatic gearbox, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets the older version of the gearbox and not the latest 6-speed torque converter. Maruti Suzuki has recalibrated the gearbox to offer better response and torque to make it city friendly and good on long stretches of tarmac.

Jimny’s 4WD capability

The biggest highlight of the new Jimny is its 4WD capability. The SUV features the company’s AllGrip technology with a low-ratio transfer case, which allows the Jimny to tackle the roads less taken. 2H to 4H can be shifted on the fly while shifting to 4L needs to be done at slow speeds, if not after coming to a complete halt.

The Jimny has a 50-degree departure angle, a 24-degree ramp over angle, and a 36-degree approach angle, while its 210mm ground clearance makes it a capable off-roader.

Interior, features, and cabin

The Jimny’s interior is simple, yet functional. It gets an all-black interior with two rows of seating. The front seats can be reclined nearly flat and it uses analogue dials in the instrument cluster. The Jimny also gets toggle switches to keep the interior as simple as possible but functional.

In terms of features, the Jimny gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and navigation, power windows, charging sockets, auto headlamps with washers, automatic climate control, cruise control, and more.

On the safety front, the Jimny gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, hill descent control, ESP, brake assist function, rearview camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors amongst others.

Bookings and sales

Suzuki has sold over 3.5 million units of the Jimny globally and eyes India as a key market. The Jimny will be available in two variants, Zeta and Alpha, and will be sold through the carmaker’s Nexa dealership. Bookings are currently open either at the outlets or online.