Who is Jacinda Ardern? World’s youngest women leader

Jacinda Ardern is the new Prime Minister-elect of New Zealand, according to reports. Ardern has become the Pacific nation’s youngest leader in more than 150 years. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters had said that he would support Ardern’s Labour Party. Ardern’s victory has ended a decade of centre-right National rule and spelt big changes for the country’s economy. The New Zealand dollar – the world’s 11th-most traded currency – fell as investors grappled with heightened uncertainty and a more protectionist agenda. The currency dropped 1.7 percent on Thursday, its largest daily loss in more than a year, and then extended its losses to a five-month low of $0.6995 on Friday, according to reports.

Here are key things to know about New Zealand Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern

1. New Zealand gets its youngest prime minister in more than 150 years after the small, nationalist New Zealand First Party agreed to form a new government with Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern, ending the National Party’s decade in power.

2. Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern is 37-year-old.

3. This is a remarkable rise for Ardern. Ardern had taken over the party’s top job in August, and marks another victory for a youthful global leader promising change, with big implications for the world’s 11th most traded currency, the central bank, immigration and foreign investment.

4. Ardern is considered as prolific leader and a liberal challenger.

5. Ardern lives with her partner Clarke Gayford. Gayford is a TV presenter, according to TV reports.

6. Ardern had joined the Labour party at the age of just 17.

7. It has been learnt that she had previously worked in Tony Blair’s cabinet office.

8. Ardern was also a staffer for former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clarke.

9. Ardern elected to parliament in 2008, according to reports.