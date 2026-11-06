Brent crude hovered around $98 a barrel on Friday, after falling more than 13% this week. This is its biggest weekly decline since March 2020. Oil prices fell as investors became hopeful that the United States and Iran could reach a diplomatic agreement, reducing the risk of further disruptions to oil supplies from the Middle East.

The fall in oil prices follows the US midterm elections, in which the Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The results have raised expectations that US President Donald Trump could face greater pressure to end the conflict with Iran.

US-Iran talks raise hopes of easing tensions

Investors are closely watching signs of a possible agreement between Washington and Tehran. Trump discussed efforts to reduce tensions with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Iran is also reportedly reviewing proposals from mediators related to its nuclear programme.

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Reuters reported that Iran had sent a proposal on its nuclear programme to the US through Qatar, citing a senior Iranian official. If both sides reach an agreement, it could help restore oil shipments from the region and reduce concerns about shortages.

However, several issues remain unresolved. Iran wants the US to lift its naval blockade, ease sanctions and release frozen Iranian assets before it fully reopens the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important routes for transporting oil. A large volume of global oil shipments passes through this narrow waterway. Any disruption to shipping through the strait can reduce the amount of oil reaching international markets and push prices higher.

Midterm election results add to pressure on Trump

Oil prices fell sharply after the US midterm elections, in which Democrats made bigger gains than expected. According to Reuters, the party gained at least 40 seats in the House of Representatives and at least seven seats in the Senate.

The results were seen as a setback for Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict. Rising living costs and higher energy prices were among the major concerns for voters.

US Vice President JD Vance blamed the Republican Party’s losses on the war in a post on X on Wednesday.

“The reason we lost is the war. The President himself said so last night,” he said in the post. “But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

Trump also acknowledged that the war may have played a role in the election results. This has led investors to believe that the US administration may look for ways to end the conflict rather than continue military action.

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However, Trump has not ruled out further attacks on Iran. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, he said a decision on whether to restart military action or pursue an agreement would be made after discussions with his national security advisers.

“Now we will make a decision,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.

“I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I will have to. You’ll know soon enough,” he added.

Fresh tanker attacks keep oil supply fears alive

Regardless of the fall in prices, the risk of supply disruptions remains. Iran reported three more attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. Data from the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also showed that attacks on vessels remained close to record levels.

Oil prices recovered some of their losses on Thursday after reports of fresh tanker attacks. This shows that investors remain concerned about the possibility of further disruptions to oil shipments.

Bob McNally, founder and president of Rapidan Energy Group, told CNBC that he sees an 80% probability of military fighting resuming. He expects both Brent and WTI crude prices to rise above $100 a barrel if the conflict escalates again.

McNally said the main disagreement between the US and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear programme could make a peace deal difficult.

“President Donald Trump is determined, as a legacy item, almost at all costs, to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, having them give up their nuclear capabilities,” McNally told CNBC.

“The Iranian regime, on the other hand, is not willing to do it. And as long as that core difference in that deal space is absent, the escalation dynamic remains in place,” he added.

There are also concerns about oil shipments through the Bab Al Mandeb Strait, another important shipping route in the region. Houthi attacks on Saudi oil tankers have added to worries about supplies from Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter.

The Houthis declared a blockade on Saudi shipping in July. Saudi Arabia also temporarily shut its East-West crude pipeline from September 11 to 22 after drone attacks that Riyadh said came from Iraq. The Houthis later claimed further attacks on pumping stations along the pipeline in late October.

Oil prices remain vulnerable to fresh developments

Brent crude prices have been volatile since the conflict began in late February. Prices briefly crossed $126 a barrel in late April before falling as efforts to end the conflict gained momentum.

The latest decline shows that investors are increasingly hopeful of a diplomatic solution. However, continued attacks on oil tankers and the possibility of fresh US military action mean that supply risks have not disappeared.

Oil prices will largely depend on whether Washington and Tehran can reach an agreement and whether normal shipping operations through the Strait of Hormuz can resume. Until then, any major development in the Middle East could trigger fresh movements in crude prices.