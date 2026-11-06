India raises many voices in outrage when non-Indian individuals or businesses misappropriate traditional knowledge and hitch a free ride on legally protected crafts that belong to our communities. The use of the Kolhapuri chappal design by Italian fashion house Prada is one recent case. However, similar unfair practices by Indian businesses have gone largely unnoticed. How does Indian law protect our heritage products? Is there evidence of large-scale violation of the law by certain prominent businesses in India? What needs to be done to ensure that our artisans and craftspeople engaged in heritage products are not short-changed and instead get their due?

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India’s Geographical Indication of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, and rules thereunder published in 2002 accord the legal geographical indication (GI) tag to agricultural, natural, or manufactured goods where a given quality, reputation, or other characteristic of such goods is essentially attributable to its geographical origin. Producers of a registered GI product within the designated geographical region have the exclusive right to the use of the GI tag in relation to that product. Any unauthorised person who uses a registered GI tag in a manner that misleads the public about the geographical origin of the goods can be sued by the proprietor and authorised users (AUs) of the GI. Remedies for misuse include injunctions, damages, and imprisonment.

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As the GI tag conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, it has a significant commercial value. Therefore, some large business houses in India strategically use GI-based names and labels to market some of their products. It can mislead a buyer as to the origin of such goods. If assent for such use has not been lawfully acquired from the AUs of the relevant GI tags, then it could constitute an act of unfair competition and a violation of India’s GI law.

Let us discuss the examples of two large business establishments in India which appear to be prima facie free riding on the reputation of some GI-tagged products and infringing their collective intellectual property (IP). A prominent industrial house in India, largely in the business of textiles, has been selling bedsheets explicitly stating that its motifs are “artisan inspired” by Madhubani, Ajrakh Mosaic, etc. A pan-India retail chain, renowned for expanding the market for handicrafts and textiles of India, sells saris with labels including Bagru, Banarasi, Chanderi, and Maheshwari. In both cases, the marketing labels appear suspiciously similar to some registered GIs. If the use of the product labels for these bedsheets and saris did not involve or secure the consent of AUs of the relevant registered GIs, then a violation of the GI Act could arise. It also remains to be seen whether use of the term “inspired by” is an adequate defence against an alleged claim of violation of the GI Act.

Some of the products mentioned above are sold with a “Craftmark Certification” label of All India Artisans and Craftworkers Welfare Association. A Craftmark Certification for a product focuses on the production process and authenticates it as a genuine handcrafted product made in India. For example, a Bagru handblock print product with a Craftmark Certification could be made by any Rajasthani or other community settled anywhere in North and West India. However, a product with the GI tag of Bagru hand block print specifically indicates the process, place, and people—made by the traditional block printing process by the Chippa community in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Even if a Bagru print product bears the Craftmark Certification, a consumer can be misled into thinking that it is the GI-registered Bagru product. Thus, a Craftmark Certification cannot be a defence against an alleged violation of the GI Act.

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What should be done to ensure that this does not happen? Most AUs of GI-tagged products are small-scale producers from marginalised communities who do not have either the financial resources or technical expertise to assert their rights under the GI Act. Hence, the government needs to step in for enforcement. A structured framework should be jointly formulated and implemented by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade and the GI Registry under it. This requires at least four ministries—commerce and industry, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, tribal affairs, and textiles—coordinating over creating awareness about the GI law among industrial houses and retail chains; using AI-based solutions for identifying real and potential infringement; creating a mechanism for compensating the AUs for violation of their IP rights; and drafting a model agreement between registered proprietors/AUs and downstream sellers for revenue-sharing in the future.

While outrage over foreigners misappropriating traditional Indian heritage designs and products is justified, it is equally important to address acts of unfair competition by domestic players. Only then will an assured income flow to our artisans and craftspeople. More importantly, there will be due acknowledgement of their unique skills and traditional knowledge.

The writers are respectively senior law and policy analyst, and an international trade expert.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.