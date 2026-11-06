The US stock market suffered its biggest single-day fall since April 2025, when President Donald Trump announced sweeping global tariffs on “Liberation Day”, triggering a sharp sell-off across markets worldwide.

The markets had initially rallied on Wednesday after Democrats made major gains in the US midterm elections, The New York Times reported. However, the mood changed on Thursday, with the S&P 500 falling 4.4%. The Nasdaq Composite, which has a large number of technology stocks, also entered correction territory.

Trump, whose Republican Party suffered major losses in both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections, blamed Democrats for the market’s poor performance.

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Trump blames Democrats for stock market fall

In a post on Truth Social, he said the stock market had suffered one of its worst days because of the election results. He also warned that Americans’ retirement savings had taken a hit.

“The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election. Such a sad thing to watch! It took so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this. Your 401(k)s have, therefore, dropped,” he wrote.

“Remember, it wasn’t Republicans, it was Dumocrats. Do not fear, however, we will soon, one way or the other, be BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE,” he added.

AI spending concerns had already started troubling markets

According to The Wall Street Journal, the first signs of trouble appeared last week after Amazon and Alphabet reported earnings that disappointed investors. Both companies faced questions over their heavy spending on artificial intelligence (AI).

There were also growing concerns that AI stocks had become too expensive and that the market was building up a bubble, the Associated Press reported.

However, the WSJ linked Thursday’s sharp fall in the Nasdaq, which wiped out $2.5 trillion in market value, to fears that the new Congress could increase scrutiny of AI companies and their activities.

The newspaper described the fall as a “$2.5 trillion AI reality check”. It was the biggest single-day drop in the benchmark’s history.

ALSO READ US midterms shake up AI investments: Why Big Tech may rethink where it builds

Nasdaq enters correction territory as Wall Street suffers heavy losses

According to the New York Post, the Nasdaq Composite fell 5.52% to close at 24,315.00, entering correction territory. The S&P 500 dropped 4.36% to 7,353.73, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,833 points, or 3.44%, to settle at 51,523.06.

The fall wiped out the gains made during the previous trading session. Companies listed on the S&P 500 lost around $2.9 trillion in market value, while Nasdaq-listed companies saw their combined market value fall by approximately $2.5 trillion.

Democrats set to take control of both chambers of Congress

The market reaction comes amid a strong performance by Democrats in the 2026 US midterm elections. US television networks have projected that the party will regain control of both chambers of Congress, marking a major shift in the balance of power in Washington.

A Democratic majority in the House of Representatives would allow the party to increase scrutiny of Trump’s administration through congressional investigations and hearings.

Control of the Senate would also give Democrats greater influence over legislation and presidential nominations.