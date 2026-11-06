Mphasis on Thursday late night reported a sequential rise of 14.6% in net profit to Rs 561 crore for the quarter ended September, up from Rs Rs 490 crore in the first quarter of FY27. Revenue from operations also grew by 4.5% to Rs 4,581 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,384 crore in the June quarter.

The IT services firm’s revenue in dollar terms grew by 3.2% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 9.2% on a yearly basis to $485 million.

Earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) came in at Rs 678 crore with an operating margin of 14.8%, steady on a quarterly basis but declining by 50 basis points from the same quarter a year ago.

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Mphasis’ new total contract value (TCV) wins rose to $466 million, compared with $461 million in the previous quarter, with the AI-led deal pipeline growing to 71%. The company signed five large deals during the quarter, picking up its trailing 12-month TCV to $1.8 billion.

The firm said that there was a 26% jump in deals valued at above $20 million, even as shorter-cycle deals continue to play out. The backlog built over prior quarters has also supported revenue conversion in the second quarter and is expected to help further in the near future.

The pipeline is seeing broad-based expansion across with projects in modernisation, Next Ops, XaaP and Experience offerings growing.

“We are building a platform-first thesis, that makes AI adoption at scale real for large enterprises,” said Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer and managing director, Mphasis. “Our Mphasis TriaTM led business modernization and business reimagine are emerging as big themes that continue to drive pipeline and wins, unlocking budgets beyond the technology functions, as it widens the set of challenges we can solve for clients. Total pipeline reached a new high, growing 4.4% sequentially and 23% y-o-y.”

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Segment-wise, the banking and financial services direct revenue stream grew by 4.5% sequentially with growth driven by continued wallet share gains, while direct insurance increased by 1.8% on a q-o-q basis, and the tech, media and telecom sector showed healthy growth of 10.9% from the previous quarter. However, revenue from the logistics & transportation segment plunged by 12% on a quarterly basis.

In terms of geographies, too, results were uneven. While revenue from the Americas and rest of the world grew by 3.1% and 16.4%, respectively, on a sequential basis, revenue from Europe and Middle East declined by 3.3% from the previous quarter.