Indian engineering stocks have come under pressure amid a broader market rally, as concerns over stretched valuations, margin pressures and a possible reversal in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade weigh on investor sentiment.

For some time, Indian investors have been looking for ways to participate in the AI-led investment boom in global markets through ancillary businesses such as high-horsepower diesel engines, gas generator sets and cooling equipment for proposed data centres. However, with sentiment towards the AI trade turning cautious, some of these engineering companies are facing a margin squeeze.

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Over the past five trading sessions, while the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 gained nearly 8% and 5%, respectively, shares of companies such as Cummins India, Thermax and PI Industries fell 8.7%, 11.3% and 18.4%, respectively. Bharat Forge remained largely unchanged. Cummins India’s shares plunged 14% on Thursday following the quarterly results announcement.

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During their earnings briefings, these companies reported slower profit growth or pressure on margins for various reasons, including rising input costs, delayed price revisions and logistics bottlenecks.

For companies such as Bharat Forge and Cummins India, specialty alloy steel and castings account for nearly half of total expenses. Logistics costs were another factor cited by Cummins India for the pressure on margins. For chemical engineering and custom synthesis players such as PI Industries, raw material inflation was compounded by aggressive pricing by Chinese suppliers.

Bharat Forge told analysts during its earnings call that profitability had been affected by rising freight, energy and other input costs, which the company was passing on to customers with a lag. The word ‘margins’ appeared at least 19 times in the earnings call transcript.

Thermax reported a 5% decline in net profit for the quarter ended September 2026, citing higher input costs and impairments related to renewable energy projects.

PI Industries, a player in chemical engineering and custom synthesis, reported a 15 percentage point decline in its profit margin during the quarter amid pricing pressure. Higher raw material costs were compounded by aggressive pricing from Chinese suppliers.

Aashish Somaiyaa, equity partner at White Oak Capital, attributed the sell-off to growing scepticism around the AI trade.

“In recent times, companies associated with the power sector were thought to benefit from data centre construction and related supplies. If there is any perceived headwind, rightly or wrongly, to AI buildout emanating from the US, then, irrespective of fundamentals in India, these companies will also probably suffer from perception issues,” he said.

A fund manager at a leading investment bank pointed to high valuations despite modest profit growth. “With a compounded revenue growth of 8% and a profit growth of 7% over a decade, why does the market give a P/E of 50 to Thermax?” the fund manager asked.

Over the past decade, several frontline companies have grown their revenues and profits faster than Thermax, without commanding similar price-to-earnings multiples. The average P/E multiple of Nifty 500 companies over the period was around 25-26, according to stock market data.