Ahead of the US midterm elections, the American public, specifically the South Asian diaspora, was curiously eyeing whether the country was on track to get the ‘Next Zohran Mamdani.‘ And now, the two largest cities in America, New York and Los Angeles, are run by mayors of Indian descent. Coincidentally, both are also Democratic Socialists.

This month’s congressional race, in which Democrats took control of both chambers, brought that arc to fruition as Nithya Raman, 45, was elected Mayor of Los Angeles. The ‘Next Mamdani’ alias was initially associated with the Indian-born democratic socialist in June when she edged past her Trump-backed rival Spencer Pratt after winning the primary election in California. With her subsequent victory in the November 3 midterms, Raman scripted history and became the first South Asian mayor of America’s second-largest city.

Expressing gratitude to everyone who supported and voted for her, Raman paid tribute to her predecessor, 73-year-old Karen Bass, the first woman mayor of LA.

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“I am going to City Hall to work every single day to earn your trust and to earn your trust in this city again. And that work starts now, so that we can build housing that people can afford, parks for our children to play in, a transit system that can get people where they need to go, a city that is safe for its working people and its families, and a city government that is actually capable of delivering on its promises,” she said in a video posted on X Thursday.

Nithya Raman was among several Indian-American candidates contesting in this year’s midterms. Others to emerge victorious include Pia Dandiya of Florida and Dr Amish Shah of Arizona, who have now become the newest members of the Indian diaspora in the US Congress. They will join existing members Representative Ami Bera, Representative Pramila Jayapal, Representative Ro Khanna and Representative Suhas Subramanyam, who have retained their seats at Capitol Hill.

Mithya Raman’s plans to remake Los Angeles

The Kerala-born LA City Councilmember, an urban planner by training, believes in ending homelessness, keeping the city safe and delivering basic services, The Los Angeles Times reported. Contesting with the campaign slogan “a city that works,” Raman will play the role of a hands-on mayor.

Nithya’s LA campaign page states that while street homelessness across Los Angeles increased 8%, it is down 49% in Raman’s Council District 4. As a “fearless champion” for the people of Los Angeles, the Indian-origin politician initially ran for office as a complete outsider. She then became the first to defeat a sitting councilmember in 17 years. The Los Angeles Times described the massive shakeup caused by her journey to becoming a councilmember at the time as a “political earthquake.”

Given her post, she led the passage of the strongest renter protections in the country for District 4, capped rent increases, reduced encampments in her district by 54%, slashed red tape to greenlight more housing, wrote the city’s ‘Sanctuary City’ ordinance to protect immigrants from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), established independent redistricting in LA to end gerrymandering, and built the most bike lanes of any city council district.

From Kerala to tackling homelessness in Los Angeles

Born in 1981 in Kerala, the progressive leader’s family immigrated to the United States when she was just 6 years old. Two decades later, she became a naturalised citizen at the age of 22.

Raman’s ties to India have often attracted her back to what was also once her homeland. Her master’s degree in urban planning at the elite US institution MIT was followed by a return to India. Working in New Delhi helped her deeply understand large-scale homelessness and poverty, according to an old profile by Vogue.

Those lessons from India eventually reflected in her work as a councilmember in Los Angeles. Living most of her adult professional life in New Delhi, Raman came to LA in 2013. It was then that her work as a city administrative officer began.

As a campaign commitment, she once promised, “When I’m mayor, we’ll reduce the number of people sleeping in tents and encampments by at least 50% by the 2028 Olympics.”

“By the end of my first term, the City will have developed the capacity to effectively eliminate long-term encampments throughout the city in the areas Angelenos live, work, play, shop, worship, and go to school.”

Over the years, the Harvard and MIT alum has also founded the neighbourhood outreach program SELAH, a nonprofit empowering a network of access centres offering food, clothes, showers, case management and other resources to the native residents of LA who don’t have any place they can call their own.

As someone who ran for office to fix the “broken status quo and the politicians who failed them over and over again,” Raman’s major focus issue was last year’s LA fires that killed dozens and destroyed numerous neighbourhoods.